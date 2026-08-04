Draymond Green Exposed What Really Happened with His Warriors Deal

Draymond Green has spent 14 seasons building his legacy in Golden State, and he is not done answering questions about where that legacy goes next.

This offseason gave him plenty to address, from a surprising contract decision in June to weeks of uncertainty that followed before things got settled.

Green officially re-signed with the Warriors last week on a one-year deal worth 27.7 million dollars, the same number tied to the option he had opted out of back in June. Now he is opening up about how that actually came together.

The decision to opt out was tied directly to Golden State’s pursuit of LeBron James, who Green was personally recruiting during the process. When James picked the 76ers instead, the whole situation flipped back around fast.

Questions lingered about what Green’s new deal would look like, and whether the no trade protection tied to his situation would survive it. Now he has addressed both, in his own words.

Draymond Green explains his mindset on staying with Warriors

Green offered his most detailed explanation yet on The Draymond Green Show, via NBA Courtside.

“I pretty much resigned, not pretty much I did resign for the same amount that I opted out of. Obviously there was hope that we would land a guy with the mid-level slot that didn’t happen so I opted back in a sense to my deal.”

He continued, making clear the decision did not require much debate on his end.

“You know, it was kind of no other reason to not do that. So, shout out to the Dubs. It was reported that I did not receive the no trade clause, no I didn’t. I think it was something that we could have fought over but it wasn’t worth fighting over.”

Then came the part that said the most about where his head is at.

“I think if the Warriors want to trade me at some point in the season, if they want to trade me, I’ve never been a guy who wants to stay somewhere where I’m not wanted. You know, as I’ve always spoke about, I think there’s a partnership that, if this works for us, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I never want to be that guy anyway, so to sit and fight over a no-trade clause, I don’t think it was worth it. It’s pointless.”

What the new contract means for Golden State

Green’s new deal is worth 27.7 million dollars for one season, the same number attached to the option he turned down back in June. It sets him up for his 15th season in the Bay Area, second only to Stephen Curry among the roster’s longest tenured players.

On the floor, Green remains the glue guy for Steve Kerr’s defense, still directing traffic and setting the tone even as his scoring numbers have dropped off with age. Off the floor, his comments show a player who has made peace with not controlling every outcome.

Golden State enters the new season banking on that same chemistry carrying them one more year, with Green making clear he is all in for as long as the Warriors want him.