Warriors’ Draymond Green Makes Feelings Clear on ‘Coach’ Jimmy Butler

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors welcomed a new “assistant coach” in Jimmy Butler. The injured forward wore an assistant coach’s attire and sat down on a bench with a clipboard.

Butler even went viral after instructing his teammates to pass the ball to Steph Curry, which is never a bad idea, as the Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-87.

It was the biggest Warriors home win in 35 years. They improved to 8-3, swept a six-game homestand, and extended their winning streak to eight games ahead of their road trip.

Draymond Green on ‘Coach’ Jimmy Butler

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champ tackled Jimmy Butler’s stint as a Warriors assistant.

Draymond Green loved Butler’s joyful mood, which has helped the team in the first month of the season.

“Jimmy dressed up as an assistant coach,” Green said. “Same sweater that all the coaches had on. He was very informative, maybe about some of the wrong things. But it was great to have Jimbo on the coaching staff. It’s always great to have him on the bench. Just the energy that he brings, the confidence that he brings to the group, even when he’s sitting on the bench, is absolutely incredible. So, that was a fun moment for our squad.”

Butler is currently working his way back from a right knee injury. He is expected to return at some point this season, possibly in January.

Despite his absence on the court, he has been very vocal on the bench, lifting his team’s spirit amid a busy first month.

Just like Green said, the team enjoyed Butler’s cameo as an assistant coach, but it would be better for the Warriors to have him healthy and playing.

Draymond Green Shares Update on Jimmy Butler

In the same episode of The Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year shared an update on Jimmy Butler’s rehab process.

There was plenty of excitement from the Warriors fan base after it was reported that Butler has been wearing team gear during shootaround. However, Green is unsure of Butler’s return timeline, but he observed that his teammate has been moving very well.

“Jimmy’s been on this rehab journey now since February,” Green said. “It’s November, right? So, I think guys kind of get that sense and want to feel that uniform again. Wants to feel like things are getting closer to getting real again. And it’s great to see him in there in the uniform.”

Green added that Butler’s spirit is “buzzing” and “high,” which is another great sign that the six-time All-Star is inching closer to his return.