Draymond Green Fires Back at Coaches Taking Shots at Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first month in Miami has been a grind. The Heat lost their first four games, and the two-time MVP has carried a heavy load to get them back on track.

Now the noise is coming from off the court. Two NBA coaches have said things about Giannis this past week that did not sit well around the league. One player was not having it, and anyone who has watched Draymond for 15 seasons knows he does not let things slide.

In a clip shared by The Draymond Green Show on X on Thursday, Green responded to Doc Rivers and Doug Christie, who have both taken shots at the Heat star.

“Talking about a top 20, top 30, whatever you want to say Giannis is on the all-time rankings. Like that is crazy. If coaches are going to get to the point where coaches start talking crazy, players should start talking crazy about coaches too,” Green said.

“Why wouldn’t players go in interviews and be like, yo, Doug Christie sucked last night? Look what happened to their team,” he added. “And so I’d say be very careful with all of Giannis’ dialogue.”

Green admitted he does not think Rivers was trying to take a personal shot, but said it “definitely came off that way.” He also pointed back to JJ Redick’s old criticism that Rivers is quick to blame his players.

What Doc Rivers and Doug Christie Said About Giannis

Rivers, who left the Bucks in April and now works as an NBC analyst, went on The Bill Simmons Podcast last week. He said Giannis was not easy to coach and does not have a super-high IQ for the game.

He added that Giannis still needs to learn the value of execution, and that he now has one of the best at it in Erik Spoelstra. Rivers later said he regretted questioning Giannis’ basketball IQ.

Christie joined in after the Heat beat the Kings 114-108 on Sunday. Giannis finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds on 14-of-23 shooting, but the Sacramento coach was not sold on how he got there.

Speaking to Sactown Sports 1140, Christie said the Kings would live with Giannis taking contested mid-range jumpers. “Tonight, he knocked them down. I’ll watch him next game; he probably won’t,” Christie said.

Giannis had already addressed Rivers after the win in Sacramento. Speaking to The Athletic, he said he was speechless and made it clear that Spoelstra is his coach now. “Never let bitterness and pettiness get in front of your goals and dreams, man,” Giannis said.

Draymond Has Not Always Been in Giannis’ Corner

For Warriors fans, this one has a funny twist. Back in April, Green was the one questioning how Giannis was handling his situation in Milwaukee, calling it the craziest thing he had seen.

Golden State chased Giannis before the February deadline, and Green’s own name came up in those talks. Now the guy who nearly got moved for him is the one standing up for him.

Still, on this one, Green is firmly on Giannis’ side. A wise man once told him some things are better left unsaid, and he clearly thinks Rivers and Christie should have taken that advice.