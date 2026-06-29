Draymond Green Gives Big Sacrifice For Warriors In Pursuit Of LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Draymond Green took a big hit financially as he declined his player option worth $27.7 million with the Golden State Warriors next season, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. Green is now a free agent, but is still expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a cheaper deal.

Green’s sacrifice comes as the Warriors are expected to pursue LeBron James, who is 41 years old, and Anthony Davis—former leaders of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship core—in the offseason.

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. This move gives the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade to form a Big 4,” Charania wrote on X.

The potential new deal for Green is expected to be lower than his supposed salary before he declined his option.

Draymond Green Assists Golden State Warriors’ Offseason Plans

He does this to help the Warriors get financial flexibility to potentially sign James, who is an unrestricted free agent, with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE) worth approximately $15 million annually, while keeping the team in the race for Davis, who was traded to the Washington Wizards last season.

A potential big four with Green, James, Davis, and Steph Curry would allow the latter to take one last aim at a championship while forming a star-studded, veteran-laden roster in Golden State.

The Warriors lost in the play-in tournament last season as they struggled with multiple injuries on their roster, such as that of Curry, and Jimmy Butler, who is now on the trading block after tearing his ACL last season.

During the 2025-26 NBA season, Green appeared in 68 regular-season games for the Warriors, averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists across 27.5 minutes per game. He shot 41.8% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range.

His defense remained elite, as shown in their lone play-in win against the LA Clippers.

Green declining his player option is the first domino in the Warriors’ massive offseason plan to extend Golden State’s championship window.

Golden State Warriors Is LeBron James’ Likeliest Non-Lakers Destination

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Golden State is the likeliest non-Lakers destination for LeBron James if he decides to play next season.

“If it doesn’t work out with the Lakers, I’d watch the Warriors,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this month. I’d watch Golden State. He played with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr on the Olympic team. We know he’s close with Draymond Green. I still think it’s the Lakers. I say 51 percent Lakers, and then we’ll see.”

"I think the best place for LeBron James is with the Lakers.. There has to be a number in there that respects LeBron and still gives the Lakers a chance to improve their roster.. If it doesn't work out with the Lakers I'd watch the Warriors" ~ @WindhorstESPN #PMSLive https://t.co/Y4pffsNrAV pic.twitter.com/tcBli0VWKc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2026

Another team that has been floated as a potential landing spot for James is his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, but those rumors have since dwindled, with the Warriors now expected to make a run for LeBron, who would be playing in his 24th season in the league next season if he decides not to retire.

For now, the Warriors are expected to continue to work on their salary sheet to potentially build a star-laden squad in Golden State next season.