Warriors’ Draymond Green Has No Answer on Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors have been pressing forward in the preseason despite a worrisome piece of news that first dropped–suddenly and shockingly–back on media day. Center Kristaps Porzingis, the versatile big man widely considered an X-factor who could take some of the scoring pressure off Stephen Curry this season, was dealing with a mysterious health issue and would not be present for the opening of camp.

Now, camp is pressing onward, and there is still no sign of Porzingis. He is not with the team, and though coach Steve Kerr said he has texted with Porzingis, there is still no indication on how Porzingis is feeling, whether he is improving or, certainly, when he might be back on the floor. And teammate Draymond Green says we should stop asking about it.

Kristaps Porzingis Got a $40 Million Contract This Summer

Certainly, it is a legitimate question. It’s not a secret that Porzingis has dealt with uncertain health issues going back two years to his time with the Celtics. Still, the Warriors gave him a $40 million NBA contract, though with only $3 million guaranteed next year.

Green, though, says asking about Porzingis at this time is pointless.

Speaking on his “Draymond Green Show” podcast, the big man said: “There’s been a lot of questions about Porzngis—when is he coming back, have you spoke to him, all of these questions. The answer is, no matter how many times people ask when he is coming back, I don’t think the answer is changing. I think when Porzingis is back, everyone will know. We’ll know it.

“Like, I don’t think it will be like, ‘He’s back in a week.’ I think if you’re dealing with something from a health standpoint, which none of us know, it’s not like, ‘He’ll be back in a week.'”

Warriors Answers Are Not Changing

Green added that it’s not as though Porzingis had surgery or anything. He is sick, and when he is well, he will be back with the Warriors. There’s nothing that will happen between now and whenever that is that will change the answers on Porzingis.

Said Green: “I think that will happen at the same time. I don’t think that will be kind of a timeline of return. So I think people will keep asking this question for weeks at a time. And the answer is going to be the same.”