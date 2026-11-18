Every Golden State Warriors fan knows this day is coming, even if nobody wants to say it out loud. Stephen Curry is 38 years old and in his 18th NBA season, and the questions about how long he has left keep getting louder.

The timing makes it even tougher. Curry was playing like an MVP candidate before an injury in Houston last week put him back on the sidelines. Now one of the people who knows him best has shared what he thinks comes next.

Draymond Green Says Curry’s Body Will Make the Call

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward was asked whether Curry might be on his last contract.

“That’s kind of expected, man,” Green said. “I know he had big issues, a lot of issues with the knee last year, and coming into this year was kind of a bit uncertain of how it would go.”

“If you come up 2 years from now and he can still do it at a high level, I think he continues playing. And you come up 2 years from now, he feeling like he can’t really do it at a good level, I think that’s the end,” he added.

Green then finished with a line that sums up Curry perfectly.

“Needless to say, also one of the toughest players that you’re going to come across, and if there’s a way to play, he will be playing,” Green said.

Why Green’s Two-Year Window Lines Up With Curry’s Deal

Green’s two-year number lines up perfectly. In September, Curry signed a two-year, $116 million extension that runs through the 2028-29 season, with a player option in the final year. That is exactly two more seasons after this one.

Curry also took less than the max to give the front office room to build a winner around him. Instead of chasing every dollar, he picked security and another shot at a title with the only team he has ever known.

But all of that depends on his body holding up. Curry missed 39 games last season with a right knee issue. He came into camp saying he felt great, and for a few weeks, he looked like it.

After a 0-3 start, Curry led Golden State on an eight-game winning streak. He was averaging 27.8 points per game and dropped 44 in one night. Then he left the Rockets game in the first quarter with a torn oblique.

Staying healthy is still the big worry. The Warriors will re-evaluate him next week, but ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the team is bracing for him to miss closer to a month. For a 38-year-old, that’s not what anyone wanted to hear.

Still, nobody has seen more of Curry’s career up close than Green. They have won four titles together. If Curry keeps playing like this, the end might be further away than people think. If he can’t, Green has already told everyone how this story ends.