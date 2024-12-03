Warriors Receive Bad News Amid 4-Game Losing Streak

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors‘ bid to stop their four-game losing skid in the rocky mountains of Denver gets tougher as they will be without Draymond Green.

The Warriors star forward had been ruled out with left calf tightness, according to the latest NBA official injury report.

The 34-year-old Green is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a starter for the Warriors.

Without Green, Kerr will be forced to rely on second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis and veterans Kevon Looney and Kyle Anderson for the challenging task of slowing down the Nuggets’ three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has been phenomenal this season and is on track to win his fourth MVP trophy. He is No. 4 in scoring (29.6), No. 1 in rebounding (13.2) and No. 2 in assists per game (10.7) in the entire NBA while leading the Nuggets in all those statistical categories. He is also tied for a team-best 1.5 steals per game.

His efficiency is also on an elite level, hitting 56.2% from the field and a whopping 50.8% from the 3-point line.

None of the Warriors centers, except Green, can stretch the floor like Jokic.

Steph Curry Suggests Shortening Warriors Rotation

Warriors franchise star Stephen Curry addressed the pestering question about the Warriors’ expanded rotation following his return in the team’s 1113-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 30.

“When you’re winning, it’s fun,” Curry told reporters about the pestering question about the sustainability of their expanded rotation. “When you’re not, questions pop up.”

Curry made it clear he wanted the Warriors’ rotation shortened and rallied everyone to make sacrifices for the team.

“It’s hard for everybody,” Curry told reporters. “Coach’s job is to make those tough decisions. It’s our job to help him. If you’re not playing, don’t pout; don’t bring the locker room down. It doesn’t help anybody. Including yourself.”

Curry ultimately suggested cutting the Warriors’ rotation to 10-11 deep.