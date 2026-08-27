Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Blunt Message About Heat’s Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors watched a piece of their championship core head to a new home this week. Klay Thompson signed with the Miami Heat on Sunday, joining a roster built around Giannis Antetokounmpo as another shooter meant to space the floor.

It closes the book on a two-year run in Dallas that never came together the way Thompson or the Mavericks hoped. Injuries piled up, and the Mavericks never made a real push in a crowded Western Conference, a stretch shaped in part by the fallout from trading away Luka Doncic.

Before the new chapter even begins, one of Thompson’s former teammates wanted to get ahead of a narrative he saw building.

Draymond Green Pushes Back on Klay Thompson Expectations

Draymond Green addressed the Thompson-to-Miami storyline on his own show, and he didn’t hold back about what frustrated him. He argued fans and media were setting Thompson up to be measured against a version of himself from nearly a decade ago, rather than judging him for who he is heading into his 16th NBA season.

“Let’s stop acting like 2017 Klay is going to Miami,” Green said.

“Don’t try to set my brother up like you about to get the 2017 Klay so, the moment you don’t, y’all can bash him,” Green said. “He’s going into Year 16 of his career. We obviously know the injuries that he’s faced.”

Green’s larger point centered on fairness. He made clear that Thompson has dealt with serious injuries throughout his career, including the torn ACL and Achilles tear that cost him nearly two full seasons between 2019 and 2020 before he returned for 31 games with Golden State in 2021-22. Expecting a return to his 20-point scoring seasons, Green argued, sets up an unfair standard that ignores everything Thompson has been through physically.

Green didn’t shy away from acknowledging what Thompson still brings to a roster. He described Thompson’s shooting as something that doesn’t disappear with age, pointing out that elite shooters can still knock down shots deep into their careers even without the athleticism of their prime.

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What Thompson’s Role in Miami Could Look Like

Thompson’s numbers in Dallas reflected a difficult stretch more than a decline in ability. He started just eight games last season, playing 21.7 minutes a night for a rebuilding roster that spent the year without Kyrie Irving entirely.

There’s recent precedent for a veteran shooter making a real impact in Miami without needing gaudy scoring numbers. Ray Allen averaged only 10.9 points in 25.8 minutes during his first season with the Heat back in 2012-13, yet his Game 6 three-pointer against the Spurs remains one of the most iconic shots in franchise history. Production totals didn’t define what Allen meant to that Miami team, and Green’s argument suggests something similar could hold true for Thompson.

Thompson signed a two-year deal with Miami, a contract that could realistically close out his career. Green’s message was less about stats and more about how Thompson should be judged as he gets there.

Final Word for the Warriors

Green’s comments carried the weight of someone who spent nearly a decade sharing a locker room with Thompson as a Warrior. He knows the player, and he knows the price of unrealistic expectations better than most.

Thompson doesn’t need to be who he was in 2017 to matter for Miami. He needs to be who he still is now, a proven shooter capable of making an impact in the right role.

Green made that case clearly. Whether people listen is a different story.