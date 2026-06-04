Draymond Green Sends Strong Message on Knicks Ahead of NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is doing his best to remain a relevant figure/topic of conversation during the NBA Finals, and he’s doing a pretty decent job of it so far.

Most recently, the four-time champion took to the airwaves via “The Draymond Green Show” on Wednesday, June 3 to make his prediction on which team will win the title between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

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“I’m also going to go with the New York Knicks to win this series,” Green said. “I think this series can go either way. I think, ultimately, the New York Knicks are more primed and ready right now than the Spurs. Spurs still ain’t been through nothing.”

Spurs Now Battle-Tested After Tough 7-Game Series Win Over Thunder

It might not be fair to say the Spurs haven’t been through any tests or trials considering their seven-game slugfest to dethrone the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. San Antonio also had to overcome a horrific concussion that superstar Victor Wembanyama suffered in Round 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Still, the vast majority of the Spurs’ roster has not been through the kind of playoff wars that have molded champions like Green and Stephen Curry across much of the sport’s history.

Green went on to acknowledge that playoff series such as the one San Antonio just eked out over the Thunder “age you fast,” acquiescing that the three rounds the Spurs have already won in this postseason have mitigated meaningfully the youth and general inexperience that, in part, defined the team at the end of the regular season.

He added that it is important for the Knicks’ chances in the series to steal Game 1, though as of halftime, New York trailed San Antonio by seven points (55-48).

Draymond Green to Join Charles Barkley on ‘Inside the NBA’ for Games 3 and 4 in New York

Green’s show, which he used to disseminate his message, has a large platform. However, it does not have nearly the reach of ESPN’s “Inside the NBA,” on which Green will serve as a guest analyst for Games 3 and 4 of these NBA Finals that take place in New York.

“For the first time ever, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inside the NBA team, featuring Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, will serve as the official NBA Finals pregame, halftime and postgame shows — produced on-site by TNT Sports from San Antonio and New York,” Ronce Rajan of ESPN wrote Sunday. “In addition, four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green will contribute as a guest analyst for Games 3 and 4 in New York.”

Green has appeared on the program multiple times before, both during its first year with ESPN in 2025-26 and prior, when it was the sole property of TNT. On multiple occasions, both on the show and via social media after various appearances, Green has mixed it up verbally with Barkley.

Both men are outspoken, though analysts have sometimes criticized Green for being harsher and rougher around the edges than Barkley, who is often more charming, even if nearly as confrontational, as his younger counterpart.

The two will join forces again for two broadcasts next week on Monday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 10.