Draymond Green Might Leave Warriors If LeBron Doesn’t Sign

The Golden State Warriors already have a lot riding on if LeBron James will sign with them as the last realistic big name on the market, but it may impact other players. Draymond Green declined a $27.7 million player option to ensure the Warriors had money to go after LeBron and other names to improve the roster. So far, Golden State has only re-signed players like Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and De’Anthony Melton to new deals.

Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor claims that Draymond may look at other NBA teams if the Warriors strike out on James:

“Draymond Green, just a few months ago, was involved in trade talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Draymond also knows that there’s nothing stopping the Warriors from trading him again six months from now, when he’s eligible to be dealt after re-signing. He hasn’t re-signed yet. Could it be that Draymond is a package deal? If the Warriors acquire Anthony Davis, it’s a package deal with LeBron and Draymond. Is it possible Draymond Green could leave the Warriors if they don’t sign LeBron James and trade for Anthony Davis? It’s not outside the realm of possibility.”

A combination of Green taking less money solely for Golden State to contend again and knowing his name could be on the trade market again makes this scenario more interesting. Draymond could easily look at other options for teams with more money to spend or with a better roster to contend for titles again.

LeBron James Control Golden State’s Future

Golden State has no viable backup plan if LeBron chooses another team like the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat. Green mostly wants to win and contend for an NBA Championship to the point where he’s willing to take less money.

LeBron not picking the Warriors could lead to Draymond having to settle for a smaller contract and playing for a team that has almost no chance of contending for a title. Green could opt to find a cheaper deal to play for a contending roster needing his veteran presence.

The original rumored plan was for Golden State to trade for Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards to further convince James to join. If the Warriors fail to get either or both guys, especially LeBron, Draymond may explore his options.

Other Teams Draymond Green Can Help

Green must make the decision on whether he wants to spend his entire career with the Warriors or to go all in on contending for more titles or going for bigger contracts. The Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, and Wizards all have enough money to send a strong offer to Draymond.

However, none of those teams present a realistic path towards NBA Championship contention. Green’s hometown Detroit Pistons team are looking to spend on more talent to put them over the top and could go after an experienced winner.

No path is guaranteed to success, so Draymond could easily choose to protect his legacy by playing for one team throughout his entire NBA career. Golden State will likely have to pay him most of the remaining money if they can’t add LeBron or another real difference maker.