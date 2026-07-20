Warriors’ Draymond Green Reveals Surprising Truth About Steph Curry Friendship

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry don’t spend much time together once the season ends. Green made that clear recently, describing a relationship that runs deep but doesn’t require constant contact away from the court.

“During the summertime, we don’t talk much at all. Every now and then I check in with him,” Green said. “Does that mean we don’t have a great relationship? Or does that mean our relationship is so close, once we pick back up, we won’t miss a beat?”

He described their bond as strong enough that the distance doesn’t matter, framing the lack of summer contact as proof of trust rather than distance. That dynamic between two players who’ve won championships together for over a decade sets up an interesting backdrop for a much bigger question hanging over the Warriors this offseason: what happens if LeBron James joins them.

Green Details His Role Alongside James

Green declined his $27.7 million player option this offseason, a move that gives Golden State added financial flexibility to pursue James. His future with the franchise appears closely tied to whatever happens with James’ decision.

Green has spent years as Golden State’s primary facilitator alongside Curry, but he suggested James joining the roster would shift those responsibilities significantly. When a fan asked on social media who would actually run the offense between the three players, Green didn’t hesitate.

“I’d become PJ Tucker. Greatest corner 3pt shooter ever,” Green wrote.

The comparison is a self-deprecating one. Tucker built his career as a low-usage corner shooter and physical defender rather than a primary offensive option, and outside shooting has never been the clear strength of Green’s own game. He’s topped 32.6 percent from three-point range only once in the past decade.

Still, the comment reflects a willingness to hand over playmaking duties entirely if it meant pairing Curry and James in the backcourt and frontcourt together.

Green’s History of Recruiting James for the Warriors

Green has been vocal about wanting James in Golden State for some time now. That context matters for how seriously his PJ Tucker comment should be taken. Part jest, part genuine willingness to sacrifice touches, it fits a pattern. Green has been actively campaigning for James, not just reacting to speculation.

James, for his part, has shown no urgency in making a decision. That leaves Curry and Green to keep making their pitch from the outside. James, meanwhile, is taking his time weighing the options in front of him.

Final Word for the Warriors

Draymond Green just told the world he’d happily become a spot-up shooter if it meant winning with LeBron James. That’s not a small sacrifice for a player whose entire offensive value has been built around passing and decision-making.

It also fits the same trust Green described with Curry. A bond built over 14 years doesn’t need constant contact to hold together, and it doesn’t need Green running the offense to stay intact either.

Whether James actually chooses Golden State remains unclear. But if he does, Green has already made clear he’s willing to change his game, and hand over the ball, to make it work.