Draymond Green Says LeBron Would Run Warriors Offense Over Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are still holding out hope that LeBron James will pick them as his next destination in free agency. Getting the chance to play alongside long-time respected rivals Stephen Curry and Draymond Green is considered the Warriors’ top selling point. James is considering other teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat to complicate Golden State’s plans.

However, Green is not above forecasting and discussing what happens if they land LeBron. The following comment came from Green’s Threads page when asked about who would run the Warriors offense between James or Curry:

“Bron. I’d become PJ Tucker. Greatest corner 3pt shooter ever.”

Not all Golden State fans are happy about this statement since Curry is considered a better player than James right now. Many believe that LeBron would rather defer to Curry in big game situations and split the minutes running the offense when the other is on the bench.

Green has gone out of his way to praise James to the point where many fans feel he “glazes” LeBron with too much adoration. Easily saying LeBron should run the offense over Curry is a bit strange. To his credit, James did look great running the Los Angeles Lakers offense after Luka Doncic got injured this past season.

Can Draymond Green Become A Great Shooter?

One of the biggest concerns over LeBron potentially joining the Warriors would see Green having to hit more three-pointers. Green even referenced that in his Threads comment by claiming he would improve his corner shot to equal PJ Tucker.

The career of Tucker peaked with the Houston Rockets when he stood in the corner on offense all game to get open looks from James Harden running the offense. Green believes he can fill a similar role if James joins the teams and needs teammates to shoot.

A positive sign sees Green hitting over 1 three per game during the last two seasons after going seven years without that feat. The shooting percentage has been in the low 30s for a huge flaw, but he believes he can improve that. Golden State could also consider using Green off the bench and keep better shooter Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup to help LeBron more.

Latest Odds Don’t Look Good For Warriors

Golden State initially was listed as a top favorite on prediction markets to land LeBron when he announced he was leaving the Lakers. However, they have fallen to a distant third after various reports from respected NBA reporters.

Polymarket lists the Heat as being the current leading favorites with a 46% chance of getting James to sign a contract after they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo. The familiarity of playing for Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra in the past could also help them.

Cleveland is listed next with a 32% chance for LeBron to return home and unite with Donovan Mitchell to contend for an NBA Championship. Golden State is currently a distant third at 11% to show little faith in them from betters. James must shock the world before Green’s hypothetical is even worth thinking about.