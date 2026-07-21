Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Message to Rookie Amid Tense Relationship

One thing the Golden State Warriors knew about rookie Yaxel Lendeborg before adding him with the No. 11 overall pick in last year’s draft was that he had a reputation as a talker. He was a big, mature, multi-skilled wing, certainly, but he was also known as a high-energy guy, on and off the floor. That was clear during his run to a national championship with Michigan, and in his short time as a pro during the team’s run to a summer league championship in Las Vegas, Lendeborg has been decidedly vocal and quotable.

While that’s been entertaining, Lendeborg’s mouth has already gotten him into some trouble with arguably the chattiest player in the NBA–veteran forward Draymond Green. That started after he was drafted, when Lendeborg told reporters that he got a welcome message from Stephen Curry but had not heard from Green. But Green claimed he had texted Lendeborg after the draft.

On his podcast, Green went on a rant about Lendeborg, calling him a liar and warning that the Warriors could bring back “rookie hazing.” Green added: “Tread lightly, young fella.”

Draymond Green Lightens Up After Warriors SL Championship

Now, in most cases, this would all appear to be good-natured fun between a confident rookie and an accomplished veteran. But when it comes to Green and the Warriors, it’s not that simple. Green, after all, sucker punched a teammate in training camp four years ago, so when he issues camp warnings, they take on different meanings. There’s been some Green-Lendeborg angst among Warriors backers lately because of it.

An additional factor: Green went to Michigan State, and Lendeborg to rival Michigan .. as did Poole.

But there is good news. On is latest “Draymond Green Show” podcast, Green lightened up considerably on Lendeborg, who had delivered some strong quotes after the Warriors’ championship win, most notably: “Their butts got tight. They puckered up. Some of us are built for the moment and some aren’t.”

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Draymond Green: Yaxel Lendeborg ‘Was Talking His (Expletive)’

Green, for one, approved that message after the Warriors’ win. And maybe we’re at least getting to a detente between the two.

“Yaxel was talking his (expletive) …” Green said.

“Listen, I respect that. I’ve seen many of guys over the years tighten up when the moment gets there and not be able to get it across the finish line. That’s what Yaxel is hinting at right now, you know, I think it was great. I know when we started our run, it started with a summer league championship, you know. And so, not that summer league championships are guaranteeing future success, but needless to say, winning is always good.”

Warriors Will Need Yaxel Lendeborg

It’s early, of course, and maybe the Green vs. Lendeborg dynamic is not and was not ever something to be concerned about for the Warriors. But no matter what happens for the rest of the summer, the Warriors will need Lendeborg once the season starts–he has been their main offseason addition to this point.

He had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game, and the Warriors need him to be effective out of the gate as Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody rehab from knee injuries. Maybe Green can give him a break during camp.