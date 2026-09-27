Warriors’ Draymond Green Makes Michael Porter Jr. Statement

On the latest episode of his YouTube podcast, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shared his take on Michael Porter Jr.‘s latest remarks.

Porter is coming off a breakout season with the Brooklyn Nets. He shared on his podcast earlier this month that he lost motivation to play the rest of the regular season after he wasn’t named an All-Star.

Green delivered a warning to Porter, who is in the final year of his current contract and will be a free agent next summer.

What Did Michael Porter Jr. Say?

On a recent episode of the Curious Mike podcast, Michael Porter Jr. tackled his feelings on getting snubbed from this year’s All-Star game.

Porter admitted to “slipping” in the second half of the season since he had nothing to play for.

“One thing I regret is that once I didn’t make that All-Star game, I kind of let my foot up off the gas because there was really nothing we were playing for anymore,” Porter said via HoopsHype. “We couldn’t make the playoffs, I couldn’t be an All-Star, so I let my foot off the gas. I wasn’t in the weight room as much, I wasn’t preparing as much, and my three-point percentage dropped.”

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The one-time NBA champion arrived in Brooklyn last summer. He averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 52 games.

Porter was an All-Star candidate for the first three months of the season, but the Nets weren’t just playing winning basketball. The Nets finished at 20-62, which was the third-worst record in the NBA.

Draymond Green’s Response to MPJ

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the one-time Defensive Player of the Year warned Michael Porter Jr. that he needs to play much better next season to convince teams to invest in him once he hits free agency.

“I’m here to tell him you did (get snubbed),” Green said. “But if you finish the rest of that year strong, everybody’s now on the top of their mind coming into the season like, ‘Yo, we got to watch Michael Porter Jr.’ Now, because he didn’t finish the year strong, then people’s just like, ‘Oh man, he’s just out there playing on a bad team to make an All-Star game.'”

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Green also cautioned young stars not to do what MPJ did, which he clarified as a shot toward the former Denver Nuggets star.

The four-time NBA champ even thought that if Porter played more seriously in the second half of the season, the Brooklyn Nets could have traded him this summer, and he probably could have signed an extension.

One of the teams linked with Porter this summer was the Golden State Warriors.