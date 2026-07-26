Draymond Green Gives Negative Update On Warriors Contract

Most NBA fans and pundits expected Draymond Green to sign a new deal shortly after LeBron James made his decision. However, the Golden State Warriors have yet to reach out to Green about a new contract over 24 hours after LeBron signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Everyone assumed Green was waiting for this decision and that Golden State would easily sign him once James was off the market.

Draymond revealed that he’s heard nothing from the Warriors, as recently as Saturday July 25 in the afternoon, via the Draymond Green Show:

“I am still unsigned; I have no contract offer. The Warriors have not offered me a contract yet. We will figure it out. No one’s patience has worn thin; my patience hasn’t worn thin; Rich Paul’s patience hasn’t worn thin; neither have the Warriors’ patience worn thin, nor anyone else for that matter. I saw a post the other day about starting players in the NBA, the length of time they’ve been a free agent, and I just wanna throw my hat in that bucket. My free agency days are growing by the day.”

Green made sure to add that he’s not upset, and his patience has not worn thin just yet. Golden State is still fully expected to sign Draymond, but this is a surprising update. Green opted to pass on a player option to help the team’s chances of going after LeBron. Names like James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, and Peyton Watson join Draymond as the top players left on the market.

Could Draymond Green Leave Golden State

The most interesting variable about this situation is that Green passed on a player option for $28 million next season. Draymond is no longer worth that price tag at his age in the current NBA landscape, but it would be the right thing to pay him for making a sacrifice for the team.

Green willingly gave up a dream player option to improve the Warriors chances of landing LeBron or other targets, like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard. None of these players signing should see Draymond getting that same financial figure or something similar.

The Warriors would become ruthless on the business side and try to use the market against Green. However, the risk of lowballing him could see Draymond taking a small contract for a team like the Miami Heat, 76ers or other teams more likely to contend next season.

Warriors Will Still Likely Pay Draymond Green

Golden State has a positive reputation for treating veterans like Stephen Curry and Draymond well. Green helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships and has never played for another franchise.

The wait likely comes from Golden State looking at other trade or free agent options after missing out on LeBron. Players like DeRozan or Bradley Beal could be on the Warriors’ radar and they’d have to figure out the finances to make it work.

Once they figure that out, expect Draymond to get a decent contract offer close to the figure he gave up. Green wants to stay in Golden State and the odds still say he’ll return to the Warriors for the chance to play his entire career for one team.