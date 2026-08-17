Draymond Green Addresses Nikola Jokic to Golden State Chatter

There has been plenty of speculation about the future of Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets this offseason.

Jokic is eligible for a contract extension but has decided to hold off from signing this summer. He has a player option for the 2027-28 season and could opt out to become a free agent next year.

One of the teams linked to the three-time NBA MVP is the Golden State Warriors. They are expected to have a ton of cap space in the summer of 2027 and could pursue free agents.

Draymond Green Talks Nikola Jokic to Golden State Rumors

In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year decided to address the team getting linked to Nikola Jokic.

Draymond Green seemingly teased the possibility of it, though he assured more speculation would arise midway through next season.

“Got the Joker coming into Dub Nation, San Francisco,” Green said, via Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated. “There’s been a lot of talk about Joker in San Francisco as of late, I’ve been reading. I’m sure they’ll be a ton of talk by then, by Christmas Day, depending on how the teams are doing.”

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If Jokic somehow signs with Golden State, he could be playing with a then-39-year-old Steph Curry. The Warriors have an aging roster, and their young core consists of Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg and Moses Moody.

It might not be the most appealing pitch, though it could be something to watch out for next season.

Nevertheless, the Denver Nuggets are confident about Jokic staying with the franchise he led to a championship in 2023. They will have to continue building around him and improving their roster.

But they are currently on the second apron and will likely need to make moves to give themselves flexibility. It’s a daunting task, especially with how they underperformed in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Nikola Jokic on Staying in Denver

Speaking to reporters after Serbia’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament last month, Nikola Jokic explained his decision to not sign a new contract with the Denver Nuggets.

“My idea is to sign next summer and stay with Denver for the rest of my career,” Jokic said, via Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The three-time MVP added, “My idea and my wish is to stay in Denver. I will most probably sign next summer. The decision is strictly business-oriented. My wish is to stay and play for Denver the rest of my career. It’s on them if they want me.”

Jokic remains in his prime, coming off another MVP runner-up finish. He has three MVPs and came in second three times in the last six seasons.