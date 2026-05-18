Draymond Green Offseason Plans Emerges Amid Uncertain Warriors Future

Draymond Green has been a crucial piece in the Golden State Warriors‘ dynastic run and will likely be in the Hall of Fame when he retires. However, right now, his future with the Warriors, with a looming player option this offseason, remains uncertain.

Green has been mentioned in Warriors trade rumors for the past year, and while his time with the team isn’t fully confirmed, the big man appears to already be making offseason plans.

With the Golden State out of the playoffs and in the offseason, Green is set to continue his television career, according to the latest report.

Draymond Green Offseason Plans Include Inside The NBA Show

Green, when he isn’t playing, has spent a bunch of time in front of a camera, whether it’s doing his podcast or featured on the hit show ‘Inside the NBA.’

He appears to keep his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, going, and according to a new report, is set to continue his appearances on Inside the NBA during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, Green is set to appear on the show two more times during the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers series.

“Draymond Green will have guest appearances on two nights during the ECF,” Glasspiegel wrote, along with reporting other news about Inside the NBA, including what their conference finals TV schedule is going to look like.

Green has already appeared on Inside the NBA during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, including one appearance that saw him go viral after a back-and-forth with Charles Barkley discussing the future of the Warriors.

But with his own future in Golden State still undetermined, Green is set to continue his television career with the Inside the NBA crew.

Draymond Green Player Option And Warriors Future

Green was heavily mentioned in Warriors trade rumors this season, and has acknowledged on multiple occasions that he knows he isn’t safe if Golden State is going after a superstar trade for someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, for the time being, it doesn’t look like Green is off to Milwaukee or anywhere else, for that matter. Still, Green’s future in Golden State isn’t set in stone, as he has a $27.6 million player option for next season, which, if he picks up, could drastically change what Golden State can do this offseason.

If he does pick up the money, which is likely a bit more than his market value, the Warriors’ offseason plans of adding more talent could be hindered, making the idea of him declining the option and signing a different deal in the team’s best interest.

When asked about that topic, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy was blunt in his response.

“I think we have had discussions where we want him to finish his career (as) a Warrior,” Dunleavy said, also acknowledging Green could pick up the option and stay, or decline it and potentially sign somewhere else. “He kind of feels the same way. I would expect him to be back, but it’s his call on that.”

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Steve Kerr also commented on Green’s player option and future with the Warriors.

“The number one thing is, it’s up to him,” Kerr said. “He has the player option, so he has to go through that with his agent, how that plays out. I am committed to coaching him, coaching Steph (Curry), obviously, for as long as they’re here. I look at them as collaborators, and what we’ve built is pretty special.”

Until he decides on his contract, Green’s future in Golden State remains undetermined.

But in the meantime, the four-time champion looks like he’s continuing his media career, as he’ll be featured on Inside the NBA at least two times during the Eastern Conference Finals.