Draymond Green Is ‘OJ Simpson Of Basketball,’ Says NBA Legend

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in several on-court altercations during Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on April 23.

Just as Green was in the middle of his antics, Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell made a startling post on X comparing the Warriors forward to OJ Simpson.

Draymond Green is the OJ Simpson of basketball. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) April 24, 2025

It’s unknown what context Maxwell made the comparison in, but one wonders if he was referencing the fact that Simpson, who passed away in April 2024, was embroiled in legal troubles for most of his adult life — including his time as an NFL running back. Green, while never in legal trouble, is routinely in cross-hairs with NBA officials for his on-court antics, for which he has been ejected and suspended on countless occasions.

Simpson was also often criticized by his peers for being entitled and for never taking accountability for his actions — a label that has followed Green in his NBA career.

It’s also worth noting that Maxwell was on the court when Simpson’s infamous Ford Bronco police chase interrupted Game 5 of the 1994 NBA Finals. Maxwell and the Rockets would eventually beat the Magic to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Still Haunted By OJ Simpson Car Chase

In June 2024, the two-time NBA champion opened up about how the Simpson car chase affected him and his teammates 30 years earlier, on June 17, 1994.

“That was a crazy moment man,” Maxwell told Charlotte Sports Live on the 30th anniversary of the car chase. “I was in the game playing. The guys on the bench, they were talking about it.

“At half [time], Rudy T [Tomjanovich] hit the switch and cut the TV off real fast,” Maxwell recalled. “They made some big plays down the stretch.

“Like why you running?” Maxwell said remembering Simpson’s car chase. “Why you putting a gun to your head?”

Maxwell’s teammate, Kenny Smith, felt that the car chase nearly ruined the sweet joy he and his teammates felt for reaching the top of the NBA.

Warriors Riding With Draymond Green

“There are televisions on the stanchions right on the courtside,” Smith recalled. So you got to see the chase going on during the middle of the game.”

“It overshadowed everything we were doing but at least not in the moment we won the NBA championship.”

Green often lets his emotions get the better of him, leading to his team paying the price. However, his head coach, Steve Kerr, is willing to take the good with the bad.

“He’s a competitor, he’s always in the mix,” Kerr said on Green picking up a flagrant foul for his skirmish with Fred Van Vleet.

“I’ll ride with Draymond forever. He’s an amazing winner and competitor. It’s not ideal when a crowd is chanting ‘F you, Draymond.’ Draymond has been around forever. He’s an instigator. I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that he has kids.”

Green and the Warriors will return to the Bay Area for Game 3 on Saturday, April 26. The Warriors are favored to win the series and advance to the second round.