Draymond Green Shares Honest Reaction to Boos at The Roast of Kevin Hart

The Roast of Kevin Hart was held last Sunday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026. One of Hart’s roasters was Draymond Green, who got heavily booed by the crowd.

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Golden State Warriors star shared his reaction to getting showered by boos. He wasn’t bothered by it since he’s used to not being popular with many road crowds in the NBA.

“F*cking people booing, how about that?” Green said, via NBC Sports Bay Area and California. “You go to a stage as a comedian, not a comedian, but I’m doing a roast. And people are booing before you start. The one thing comedians don’t want is to be booed.”

The four-time NBA champion added, “I’m getting booed before I started. Thankfully, I get booed in every arena I go into, so it was nothing. Boos is just misguided love. It’s really love disguised as hate. They love me and I love them back. But it was beautiful and so I had to get through that number one and then I had to get through with my jokes. But it was amazing.”

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While the boos didn’t bother Green at all, he was more anxious about failing to deliver his jokes properly. He did a good job, particularly his response to Chelsea Handler, who was also one of the roasters for the event.

Draymond Green Gets Roasted by Celebrities

Before Kevin Hart got roasted, the roasters had to take shots at their fellow roasters. Draymond Green received plenty of jokes on his way, including from Hart, Tom Brady, The Rock, Shane Gillis and more.

Here are some of the best roasts of Draymond.

Kevin Hart: “Draymond’s only here because he’s not in the NBA Playoffs.”

The Rock: “Of all the cool-a** Black names you could have, that is the laziest f*cking Black name I’ve ever heard. Because all you did was put a D in front of Raymond. It’s f*cking r*tarded.”

Tom Brady: “Draymond Green is here. Draymond’s here, for now. He’ll probably get thrown out in the next 10 minutes.”

Shane Gillis: “Draymond Green has four NBA championships the way Ringo Starr has 11 number one albums.”

Jeff Ross: “Steph Curry couldn’t make it tonight, but he did carry Draymond Green all the way here.”

Pete Davidson: “Why do you look blacker than usual? Is it because you got burnt by the Suns?”

Update on Draymond Green’s Future in Golden State

Draymond Green has a player option for next season. He could opt out and become a free agent or opt in and play one more season for the Warriors.

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, both sides are open to renegotiating Green’s contract if he opts out. The expectation is that Green would sign a two-year contract at around $18-20 million range, aligning with Steve Kerr‘s new deal.