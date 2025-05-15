Draymond Green Gives Blunt Response to Rude Question After Warriors Loss

The Golden State Warriors played their hearts out on Wednesday, May 14, in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series, but not having star player Stephen Curry healthy enough to play was pretty much the nail in the casket for the team falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, the Warriors’ season is over, and defensive star Draymond Green is talking about the future of the team.

Even though the Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green had a strong game. He ended out the 121-110 loss clocking 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal. He also shot 4/11 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range. He was on the court for roughly 36 minutes.

Draymond Green Addresses the Future of the Warriors

Following the game, someone quickly asked Green about the aging Warriors. A bit rude right after such an important loss, right? But, the question was expected, and Green responded with a positive answer. He basically said that he’s not worried at all and that the team is still strong.

“They pointed that out last year and the year before, too,” he said in a postgame press conference. “One thing I can assure them is every year we will get older… I don’t worry about that one bit. I feel like I’m still improving. I feel like Steph is still improving. I feel like Jimmy’s still improving.”

Green, who just wrapped up his 13th NBA season, also affirmed that he truly believes the Warriors will be back in the playoffs next season and have a real shot at impressing everyone.

“I think we’ll be right back at it,” he said. “It sucks to end this way, but we think we got the pieces to make another run at it and do it again. That’s gonna be our mindset going into this summer… I think come next year, we’ll be right back at it and give ourselves a chance again.”

Play

Draymond Green Praises the Timberwolves

Green also praised a bevy of Timberwolves players, including Julius Randle, Gobert, Naz Reid, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley. He didn’t mention Anthony Edwards, though. Green also said the team has a chance to go all the way, judging by how they have been playing.

“They got a chance. They got a real shot,” Green said. “Any time you got a No. 2 that can just go get it, you give yourself a chance to go make it happen and get a ring. And like I said, the way Julius been playing… he’s been lights out. I have no doubt that he’ll continue to play that way. He’s aggressive as hell and he going to go after it.”

Then, he threw more kind words at his opponents, stating, “I think they got a real shot at it. When you got two dynamic… and then they got all the pieces, right? Naz coming off the bench. Jaden McDaniels is a helluva young player. Rudy, four-time defensive player of the year. Mike Conley and his experience. Donte flying around, and defending and shooting.”