Warriors Star Draymond Green Puts Impromptu Clock on NBA Career

During an age of NBA basketball in which LeBron James can remain one of the league’s dominant forces headed into his age-40 season, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors just set himself apart as something of a traditionalist.

The 34-year-old defensive phenom and four-time champion isn’t looking to play another half decade or more, which he put voice to during an appearance on the July 25 edition of the “Club 520 Podcast” hosted by former NBA player Jeff Teague.

“I’m on the wrong side of my down slide,” Green said. “I probably got two more [seasons].”

Warriors’ Corps Grouping, Draymond Green’s Career Nearing Respective Ends

Green’s unexpected proclamation comes at a unique time, coinciding with an organizational crossroads for Golden State as the dynasty it cultivated over the past 10 years is coming to grips with its own mortality, as are the fans who have fed fuel to its championship fire.

Stephen Curry remains arguably a top 10 player in the league entering his age-36 campaign with a game predicated on finesse and skill, namely the skill of shooting better than perhaps anyone who has ever lived, which should allow his game to age more slowly and with more grace than someone heavily reliant on physicality.

That said, Klay Thompson’s style of play is similar enough to Curry’s that it should have aged in much the same way. However, two devastating injuries — an ACL tear and Achilles rupture — that occurred back-to-back and robbed Thompson of two and a half seasons also stole from him his prime and accelerated his downfall.

The Warriors organization did not handle Thompson’s decline to the five-time All-Star’s liking, which led to a fracturing of its corps group by way of Thompson’s free agency exit to the Dallas Mavericks in early July.

Meanwhile, Curry and Green remain in the Bay Area, each of them under contract through at least 2025-26. Curry has two years remaining on his $215 million deal, while Green has three years left on his $100 million contract with a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

Head coach Steve Kerr is also under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Warriors Want to Go All-In on Last Years of Draymond Green, Stephen Curry Title Window

Considering Green’s announcement on his career timeline, Thompson’s exit and the fact that the remaining championship corps from all 10 years of the Dubs’ historic run are on the same track to potentially exit the Bay Area a couple seasons from now, the next two years are the time for the Warriors to go all-in on one last run.

The team appears in pursuit of that goal after attempting to orchestrate a sign-and-trade to land former Los Angeles Clippers star and current Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George. Those plans never came to fruition, which left the Dubs to improve incrementally through the additions of De’Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.

Golden State also has budding young talent in Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis, as well as a couple of tradable, unprotected first-round picks. The Warriors won’t want to give away the store to land a young co-star alongside Curry, though the right team with the right player could probably convince them to surrender most of it.

As of this point, that team looks to be the Utah Jazz and that player is Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer has averaged north of 23 points and 8 rebounds in each of the past two campaigns and is entering his age-27 season.

He can help the Dubs spread the floor and play an effective small-ball lineup with Green at center — a configuration that helped Golden State immensely during its six trips to the NBA Finals and four championships.

Talks are currently stalled as the two sides negotiate over the price, though the rebuilding Jazz have the leverage as they can afford to wait, while the clock is ticking for Golden State.