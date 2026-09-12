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Draymond Green Reveals He Almost Got Traded to Warriors West Rival

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SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 07: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors smiles between plays in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on March 7, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Draymond Green is considered a legend and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, but he revealed that he almost left the team to join one of its Western Conference rivals. 

According to Green, he was bracing for being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this decade, when they were at the height of their rivalry. 

“I called the Warriors and said ‘Yo I’m gonna go to the Grizzlies, can y’all do all y’all can do to work that sign-and-trade?’,” Green said in his podcast. “And to the Warriors credit, they went into negotiations with the Grizzlies… And they moved the goalposts a bit, but once they moved the goalposts, it also was clear to me like ‘they really want me here’.”

Draymond Green Shared The Story Of His Planned Exit From The Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Chase Center on January 04, 2025 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Green shared that the Memphis Grizzlies offered him a deal paying roughly $10 million more per year than what the Warriors were initially offering.

Realizing the massive gap, Green called Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Steve Kerr, then asked the Golden State front office to facilitate a sign-and-trade to Memphis.

Golden State engaged in sign-and-trade talks with the Grizzlies, but ultimately adjusted its stance on Memphis during negotiations, signaling to Green how much they valued him.

Realizing the Warriors truly wanted him to stay, Green backed off the move and re-signed in Golden State on a four-year, $100 million contract rather than heading to Memphis, where he could have played alongside former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Ja Morant. 

The aforementioned three former Grizzlies are no longer playing in Memphis. 

This season, Green, a four-time NBA champion, remains with the Warriors after signing a one-year, $27.7 million deal to continue his long-standing tenure with the team.

Draymond Green Has Always Put The Warriors First

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 19: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 19, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Draymond Green wants to retire with the Warriors, but he admits that he does not want to stay with the franchise for what he did nearly a decade ago. 

He wants to be an effective and impactful player for the team, if he is to stay with the Warriors throughout his NBA career.

“I hope I’ve done enough to still be here. Because at the end of the day, if I ain’t done enough, I don’t want to be here,” Green said during the end of the Warriors’ 2025-2026 NBA campaign. 

 “I don’t ever want [the Warriors] to just keep me around because of what I’ve done before. … Any by the way, that’s not just playing, right? That’s leadership, that’s helping bring the young guys along, that’s helping to move the organization forward. So, hopefully I’ve done enough to still be here. But if not, we’ll see what it looks like. It’s been a hell of a run.”

Green also stated that he plans to keep playing because he still loves the game and believes he can perform at a high level. He noted that as long as his body feels good and he can compete, he wants to keep going.

Green has played 14 seasons with the Warriors, spanning from the 2012-2013 season through the 2025-2026 season.

He has built a reputation as one of the best defenders in the league to complement with the Warriors’ offensive engine led by Steph Curry.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Draymond Green Reveals He Almost Got Traded to Warriors West Rival

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