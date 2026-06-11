Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green Sends Strong Jonathan Kuminga Message

Things didn’t work out between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors. Kuminga was traded to the Atlanta Hawks and performed admirably in the second half of the season, including the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

In 16 regular-season games for the Hawks, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He was a bit better in the postseason, averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists against the New York Knicks.

Kuminga has a team option for next season, and the Hawks are expected to pick it up. So what’s in store for him ahead of his first full season in Atlanta? Former teammate Draymond Green has an idea and delivered a bold message about the 23-year-old forward.

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Draymond Green’s Strong Jonathan Kuminga Message

In an appearance on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Draymond Green was asked about his biggest draft miss. Green was adamant about not considering Jonathan Kuminga a draft miss because he advocated for him, but he explained how it was a miss because it didn’t work out in Golden State.

Despite categorizing Kuminga as a miss for the Warriors, Green has high hopes for him next season with the Atlanta Hawks.

“I’ll take it as a miss because it didn’t work,” Green said, via HoopsHype. “But I still think this guy has the potential to become a star in this league. I was super on the train of draft Jonathan Kuminga. I still don’t think it’s a miss, because number one, watch what he did in his playoffs off of two months with a with an organization and to have the playoffs he had. “I think that’s the start of something. Number two, that’s my little brother and the relationship is tight. And so, if nothing else, I’m appreciative and that means the world to me. But number three, it just didn’t work in Golden State.”

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Kuminga’s time in the Bay Area resulted in one NBA championship in 2022. He was unable to get regular minutes under coach Steve Kerr. It even reached a point wherein he was out of the rotation, sitting on the bench despite being healthy.

Jonathan Kuminga Learned A Lot From Draymond Green

In Game 3 of the Atlanta Hawks’ first-round series against the New York Knicks, Jonathan Kuminga sealed the win a with great defensive play.

Kuminga then credited Draymond Green for helping him throughout his time in Golden State, learning about defense and using his instincts to make game-winning plays.

“It’s just instinct,” Kuminga said, via John Hollinger of The Athletic. “I give my praise to Draymond. … I’ve seen him do that so many times, like so many times, he’s one of the best. Seeing somebody doing it all the time. … and Nickeil (was) still in good position. Like I say, I watched Draymond do it, it’s little things that don’t go on the (stat) sheet that help you.”

Green is a four-time NBA champion and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year. He’s one of the greatest defenders of his generation and has a stake in being an all-time great defensive player.