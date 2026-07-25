The Golden State Warriors‘ LeBron James pursuit was a failure. Even after Draymond Green declined his player option to give the team financial flexibility momentarily, the Warriors were top two, but they were two.

LeBron is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers–and contrary to the belief of some–Draymond Green is not going to follow his superstar friend to a different team. Green wanted to team up with LeBron–but only as a member of the Warriors.

Warriors’ Draymond Green Situation Gets Critical Update After LeBron Miss

In case anybody had doubts, The Athletic reported the latest on Draymond Green’s situation not long after LeBron James made his official decision.

Green is expected to return to the Warriors, and should recover his salary from the player option, which was set at $27.6 million.

“Green even opted out of his contract at the 11th hour to give the Warriors maximum flexibility to sign James and to perhaps trade Butler for Anthony Davis, but “it happened without any indication that it would happen,” a team source said. The Warriors are now expected to re-sign Green to roughly the same dollar amount — nearly $28 million — of the player’s option he declined last month.” via The Athletic

Draymond Green Right Now

The 36-year-old has spent his entire career with the Warriors.

Last season, Green appeared in 68 games. He remains a full-time starer for the Warriors, seeing the court for 27.5 minutes per game.

The three-time All-Star shot 41.8% from the field and 32.6% from three, to produce 8.4 points per game. Along with his scoring, Green came down with 5.5 rebounds per game, and dished out 5.5 assists per outing.

While the Warriors hoped to add LeBron to their starting five to play alongside Green, they will be pivoting to a Plan B.

Last season, the Warriors finished the year with a 37-45 record. While they won their first NBA Play-In game, Green and the Warriors were ultimately eliminated from playoff contention in the battle for the No. 8 seed.