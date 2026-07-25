CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 31: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts following a basket during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 31, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
The Golden State Warriors‘ LeBron James pursuit was a failure. Even after Draymond Green declined his player option to give the team financial flexibility momentarily, the Warriors were top two, but they were two.
LeBron is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers–and contrary to the belief of some–Draymond Green is not going to follow his superstar friend to a different team. Green wanted to team up with LeBron–but only as a member of the Warriors.
Warriors’ Draymond Green Situation Gets Critical Update After LeBron Miss
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: Draymond Green #23 (R) of the Golden State Warriors stands with head coach Steve Kerr during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In case anybody had doubts, The Athletic reported the latest on Draymond Green’s situation not long after LeBron James made his official decision.
“Green even opted out of his contract at the 11th hour to give the Warriors maximum flexibility to sign James and to perhaps trade Butler for Anthony Davis, but “it happened without any indication that it would happen,” a team source said. The Warriors are now expected to re-sign Green to roughly the same dollar amount — nearly $28 million — of the player’s option he declined last month.” via The Athletic
Draymond Green Right Now
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on April 01, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The 36-year-old has spent his entire career with the Warriors.
Last season, Green appeared in 68 games. He remains a full-time starer for the Warriors, seeing the court for 27.5 minutes per game.
The three-time All-Star shot 41.8% from the field and 32.6% from three, to produce 8.4 points per game. Along with his scoring, Green came down with 5.5 rebounds per game, and dished out 5.5 assists per outing.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a break in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)
While the Warriors hoped to add LeBron to their starting five to play alongside Green, they will be pivoting to a Plan B.
Last season, the Warriors finished the year with a 37-45 record. While they won their first NBA Play-In game, Green and the Warriors were ultimately eliminated from playoff contention in the battle for the No. 8 seed.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Golden State Warriors‘ LeBron James pursuit was a failure. Even after Draymond Green declined his player option to give the team financial flexibility momentarily, the Warriors were top two, but they were two. LeBron is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers–and contrary to the belief of some–Draymond Green is not going to follow his superstar […]