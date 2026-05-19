Draymond Green Trashes “Pathetic” Shams Charania Over Report

Controversial forward Draymond Green went out of his way to call out NBA insider Shams Charania over some of his reporting this weekend. Charania went out of his way to “spoil” the MVP by revealing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was getting the award over 12 hours before the official announcement on Amazon Prime. Blake Griffin and Taylor Rooks were upset at Shams on the show, with Griffin even calling him a nerd.

Green had even harsher criticism via his podcast and said the league should step in to punish Charania:

“I think the NBA has to do something about that. Ultimately, you’re the NBA and you control the media. Yeah, Shams is an NBA reporter with ESPN, who is a partner of ESPN. To tweet at 6 AM who the NBA MVP is, it’s actually embarrassing. It makes our league look like we have no organization. That was a little disappointing. There’s no way that can happen. Commissioner Silver has to do something. Come on, I thought it was pretty pathetic. The NBA has to do something. The MVP getting leaked at 6 in the morning can’t happen.”

The negative reaction to Shams reporting it ruined the night for many NBA fans. However, it wasn’t a big surprise since most expected Gilgeous-Alexander would win the MVP. Green still is calling for the league to take action against Charania.

Draymond Green Demanded Adam Silver Take Action

Green continued talking about how he feels that the league needs to take action and stop Charania from spoiling important nights. The league intentionally waited until about a month deep into the playoffs to reveal that the MVP would be announced on a Sunday night.

Anyone patiently waiting for the big announcement likely got it spoiled earlier that day via social media. Shams has a precedent of reporting anything that is relevant before anyone else in the NBA landscape has confirmation.

The Golden State Warriors legend calling for Adam Silver to punish Charania or stop this from happening in the future is unlikely. Shams may work close within the NBA, but he’s a journalist hired to report breaking news on behalf of ESPN.

Shams Charania Vs Draymond Green Feud May Continue

Green entering the media space means that’s technically in the same field as Shams during his off time. ESPN has started working more with Green due to his ties with the Inside the NBA talk show now hosted on the network.

Charania has appeared on Inside the NBA and could get an appearance on the same episode that Green appears. Draymond calling Shams pathetic for his reporting could create a tense relationship between the two sides when they ultimately interact in some form or another.

Golden State has witnessed many reports coming from Charania due to their name always being in the news. Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Green have found themselves in various Shams reports to likely make him less appreciated by the team. Green certainly shared his opinion about Charania and doing things that he believes hurts the overall NBA.