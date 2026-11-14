Draymond Green Shares Unfortunate Update on Steph Curry’s Return Timeline

The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that Steph Curry was diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear. Curry is expected to be out for at least two weeks, but teammate Draymond Green shared an unfortunate update on his return timeline.

On the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Green revealed that there’s a high chance for Curry to be out for more than two weeks.

“I would say there’s probably no chance that he’s back in two weeks,” Green said. “You’re kind of just re-evaluating in two weeks and kind of seeing where you are. An oblique injury is one of those things that, like, tells you when it’s healed. There’s no certain timeline like it. Some of them heal faster than others depending on the severity, depending on where it could be.

“It’s no certainty, but then you get to the point where you need your core strength, you need your rotational strength, you need all of those things,” he continued. “As you progress, as the pain starts to subside, you start to push the boundaries more and more. But no one knows how long that’ll take.”

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Green added that Curry and the Warriors will get a clear picture of the injury in a few days. The hope is the injury is just moderate and not severe.

Curry suffered the injury on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. He got tangled with Alperen Sengun while setting a screen early in the first quarter, prompting him to leave a minute later.

Who Steps Up for Golden State?

Speaking to reporters after their 115-108 loss to the Rockets, Draymond Green felt confident about the Warriors’ chances of weathering the storm that is Steph Curry’s injury.

Green believes that they are in a better situation this season compared to last season, when Curry missed 39 games.

“The spirit of this team is better,” Green said via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “We’re more certain about who we are and what makes us a good team. … Then obviously, Yax, having a guy that you can give the ball to and create an advantage. BP is playing a lot better.”

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski have been the second- and third-best players in Golden State this season behind Curry.

Warriors’ Next Five Games

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Warriors then fly to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Monday before a back-to-back set against the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies on November 18 and 19, respectively.

The Warriors are 1-1 without Steph Curry this season, but they went 13-26 last season when he was dealing with runner’s knee.