Huge Draymond Green Update Emerges After Steph Curry’s New Contract

The Golden State Warriors will enter the 2026-27 NBA season without too much drama after Steph Curry agreed to sign a two-year extension.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Friday that the two sides have agreed on a two-year, $116 million contract.

Curry will have a player option for the 2028-29 season. He also took a $20 million discount in an effort to help the Warriors free up cap space next summer, as per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Getty Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96.

The Golden State Warriors are expected to have plenty of cap space next summer despite Steph Curry’s huge salary. The Warriors will be freeing up money once the contracts of players like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green expire.

According to Nick Friedell of The Athletic, Butler and Green are reportedly open to retiring with the Warriors. They could take a discount next offseason like Curry and remain in Golden State.

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard added that Curry’s relationship with Green is going to be a factor.

“Curry also loves playing with Draymond Green,” Kawakami wrote. “It’s very possible that the $10-million-a-year give-back could lead pretty directly to Draymond returning beyond this season.”

Green has been linked to trade rumors since last year, but he seems to have a secure place with the Warriors.

Play

Nevertheless, Green has previously discussed the possibility of getting traded and won’t have a problem with it.

Green is not the same player he once was, but he is still a team player. He agreed to opt out of his contract this summer in hopes of helping the Warriors sign LeBron James.

And when James joined the Philadelphia 76ers, Green signed a one-year contract to stay.

Steve Kerr Warning to Green and Curry

Getty Draymond Green #23 (R) of the Golden State Warriors reacts alongside head coach Steve Kerr after being ejected during the final moments of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96.

Despite rumors of possibly moving on from the Golden State Warriors, coach Steve Kerr decided to sign a new two-year contract this offseason.

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green shared what Kerr told him in preparation for next season.

“Steve used to always tell us like, ‘Steph and Draymond gonna turn the ball over more than everybody else, and I’m gonna give them room to turn the ball over,” Green said via Warriors Wire. “… and he (recently) said to us, ‘Just an FYI, I’m no longer giving you guys a pass to turn the ball over more than everyone else.'”

If the Warriors want to remain competitive in the Western Conference this season, they will have to limit turnovers. They were the third-worst team in the league last season when it came to taking care of the basketball.