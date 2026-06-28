Warriors’ Draymond Green Calls Out Rookie After Draft Night

The Golden State Warriors drafted Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick last Tuesday, and the Michigan forward wasted no time trying to connect with his new teammates. Stephen Curry had already welcomed both Lendeborg and second-round pick Lajae Jones to the Warriors group chat on draft night.

Draymond Green was a different story. Or so it seemed.

Lendeborg told reporters he had reached out to Green after being drafted but had not heard back. Green had other ideas.

The Text Exchange

Green took to social media to set the record straight, sharing a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Lendeborg as proof that he had in fact responded to his new teammate. The evidence was clear. Green had texted back.

It appears Draymond actually texted Yaxel right back 🤣 https://t.co/QdMrLG8AaR pic.twitter.com/6EHTaaZBq2 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 27, 2026

The context behind the exchange makes it even better. Green spent four years at Michigan State and has maintained strong ties with the program ever since. Lendeborg was a central figure in Michigan’s national championship run this past season. The Michigan and Michigan State rivalry runs deep, and it is already shaping up to be a running dynamic between the two Warriors teammates.

Lendeborg had told reporters that Curry had been the first to reach out, welcoming both rookies into the group chat the night of the draft.

“Steph actually welcomed both of us in the groupchat the night of the drafts,” Lendeborg said. “I reached out to Draymond as well but I haven’t gotten a response back yet from Draymond.”

It turns out Green had responded all along. After what Lendeborg said publicly, he made sure everyone knew it.

What It Means for the Warriors

The back and forth between Green and Lendeborg is exactly the kind of early chemistry that suggests the locker room transition will be a smooth one. Lendeborg already has a relationship with Green dating back to high school, when Green attended one of his games and offered encouragement. That foundation gives their dynamic a head start.

Curry welcomed the rookies immediately. Green made sure Lendeborg knew he was paying attention. For a Warriors team that has built its dynasty as much on culture as talent, the early signs from their newest additions are encouraging.

Final Word for the Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg thought Draymond Green had left him on read. Green proved otherwise, and did it publicly.

The Michigan versus Michigan State rivalry is alive and well inside the Warriors locker room. Something tells us this will not be the last exchange between these two.