Draymond Green Reveals Why He Threatened Fan’s Kids

Recent news saw controversial Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green going out of his way to insult and threaten the children of a social media critic. The fan insulted Green and clearly started the drama. However, Draymond opted to insult her children and borderline threatening them felt like an extreme overreaction for a public figure.

Green claimed he meant that he’d make fun of the children by “crushing them” with joking insults rather than any physical threats:

“Just so we’re clear, when I told that girl I’ll crush them kids, I looked at their picture. I was talking about I’ll fry them kids. Like I’ll roast them. I was in the spirit of roasting. I had just finished the Kevin Hart [roast]. Hell no. I got little girls, man. I don’t put my hands on girls. You get these people talking s*** on Threads, and then you go look at their profile picture, and it’s like, ‘This you talking to me like this?’ And so this lady had this banner of these two dirty a** kids… And I’m like, you can’t talk to me like this, and you got two little dirty kids right here, and you’re calling me the b-word. You can’t talk to me like this.”

Draymond is claiming that everyone took his words out of context, and he was trying to speak in a way that mirrored Kevin Hart’s recent roast comedy special. Regardless, his quote was a terrible look for anyone in the NBA.

What Exactly Draymond Green & The Fan Said

The situation took place over two weeks ago when Green responded on Twitter aka X to a New York Knicks fan for insulting him. Both parties look ridiculous for insulting each other on Twitter during the holiday weekend in the United States when most are enjoying their time.

The following exchange showed how ridiculous the entire scenario is:

Hanahoops: COME OUTSIDE B**CH Draymond: Watch your mouth before I crush those dirty ass kids in your banner.

The fan’s Twitter header image had a photo of her two young daughters. Green decided to use that in an insulting manner, but it made him look worse since people expect more from a star athlete in spotlight than someone being an internet troll.

Athletes Must Be Wary Of Social Media

The biggest takeaway from this is that athletes must be smarter about using social media more now than ever before. This issue has always existed since the rise of these platforms, but it is easier than ever to ruin your career.

Even though he’s known for some questionable antics, no one truly believes Green wants to beat up two young children because of how their mother uses social media. The problem is that anyone reading that quote out of context will be appalled.

Players like Kevin Durant and D’Angelo Russell have shown the pitfalls of making terrible decisions on the internet. Draymond should use this as a learning experience to think before posting since it could greatly impact his reputation and how his family has to live with that.