Draymond Green Reveals How Close Warriors Came to KD Reunion

On the night of February 1st, Draymond Green was mentally preparing for a coronation. The Golden State Warriors were bringing the band back together. That’s what he was told. That’s what he believed.

Green was at the Warriors’ annual charity poker tournament, sharing a brief moment with team owner Joe Lacob. At that point, the talk around a possible reunion with Kevin Durant had started to feel real.

“Joe goes, ‘Draymond, I think we’re gonna get Kevin Durant. It’s right there at the finish line, it’s happening,’” Green recalled (via Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Cue the internal fireworks. It sounded a bit closer, like something might actually be in motion. A possible return. Maybe even Durant, the former Finals MVP, back where the banners hang. Green made his way back to the table. After all, it was poker night — and if he had any reaction, he likely kept it to himself.

Then Stephen Curry shouted across the room.

“Steph yells, ‘Draymond, you see the trade?’ I go, ‘It happened!’ Steph goes, ‘Wait, who?’ I said, ‘Oh, never mind. Nobody. What happened?’ He’s like, ‘Luka got traded.’” (via Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Warriors’ full reaction to Luka trade 👀 Steph’s scream 😭 (via @Mister_Keating, WhoIsAlanKeating/YT) pic.twitter.com/5yOLARa6mM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2025

Luka, Not KD: The Trade That Shocked the NBA

It wasn’t Durant. It wasn’t the reunion. The news that broke that night had nothing to do with Golden State.

Instead, Luka Doncic— the 25-year-old face of the Dallas Mavericks, had just been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team shockwave involving Anthony Davis and the Utah Jazz.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought Shams was hacked,” Green said (via Jimmy Kimmel Live)

And just like that, Green’s grin disappeared. A player who’s seen it all was suddenly speechless.

“Superstars at 25 don’t get traded. Luka’s a megastar… I immediately wondered, ‘I have to be next if Luka’s being traded,’” he added (via Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Warriors Trade Pivot: KD Said No, Butler Said Yes

Before the Warriors locked in on Jimmy Butler, they were deep in talks with the Phoenix Suns about Durant. After all, it wasn’t some nostalgic reunion tour — they wanted to win. Durant had helped them do that in 2017 and 2018, and naturally, they figured he could do it again.

“Durant turned down the opportunity… he didn’t want to move and get traded midseason,” Green admitted (via Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Instead, the Warriors brought in Butler. And he fit. They pushed into the postseason, looked like a real problem—until Curry’s hamstring gave out. And with it, any shot of surviving the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What Luka’s Trade Means for the Warriors—and Everyone Else

This league doesn’t blink anymore. These days, no player is sacred. No franchise centerpiece is immovable. If Luka Doncic can be traded, then truly, no one’s safe.

“You just don’t see that in the NBA,” Green said. “Luka just came off the NBA Finals” (via Jimmy Kimmel Live)

It wasn’t Durant. It wasn’t destiny. Still, it was the kind of night that reshapes the league.

Draymond walked in thinking the past was returning.

Instead, he walked out watching the future get flipped upside down.