Steve Kerr: Draymond Green Is the Best Defender I’ve Ever Seen

It all came down to a stop. One possession. One man. Alperen Şengün backing down the best defender of his era, with 13 seconds on the clock and Game 4 hanging in the balance.

Draymond Green knew what was coming. He also knew it wasn’t going to work.

Şengün spun right into Green’s chest — right into history. The 109–106 win didn’t just give the Warriors a 3–1 lead over Houston. It reminded everyone exactly who Draymond Green is when it matters most.

“He’s the best defender I’ve ever seen in my life,” Steve Kerr said after the game. “Game on the line, Draymond making a stop. It’s like having Steph Curry take the shot.”

With Game 5 on deck in Houston Wednesday night, the message is clear: the Warriors have regained their identity—and they’re closing in on a second-round ticket.

Draymond’s Defensive Legacy Gets Louder

Green’s stop wasn’t just timely. It was vintage. Like his block on Kyle Lowry in the 2019 Finals. Or the steal on Jokic in 2022. These moments aren’t new—they’re part of a long highlight reel of elite timing, toughness, and anticipation.

“He’s a general,” Kevon Looney said. “They always try to go at him. It never works.” via The Athletic

And yet, Şengün tried anyway. After dominating the second half while Green sat with foul trouble, Houston’s young center had the Warriors on edge. He scored 31, bullied defenders in the paint, and nearly dragged the Rockets to a series tie.

But not when it counted most. Not against Draymond.

What Game 5 Means

Golden State now has a chance to close out the series on the road. That alone gives them a mental edge. But it’s the return of Jimmy Butler—who scored 27 in Game 4 after missing Game 3—that may be the real X-factor.

The Rockets, meanwhile, must reckon with the inconsistencies that have defined their postseason. Şengün is a force. But he’s young. Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green must do more than hit a few clutch shots—they need a complete game. Houston has dropped three straight and looked overwhelmed when the game slows down.

The Warriors? They’ve seen it all before.