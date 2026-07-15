Warriors GM Signals Something Is Close as LeBron Decision Looms

The Golden State Warriors are still waiting on LeBron James like everyone else. But general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. offered a notable hint Tuesday about where the franchise’s offseason stands, and the timing of his comments is worth paying attention to.

Reports from around the league suggest James could announce his decision before the weekend, with the four-time MVP scheduled to appear at Fanatics Fest in New York later this week. The Warriors remain firmly in the conversation alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, who continue to be viewed as the frontrunner.

Something, it seems, is close.

What Dunleavy Said

Speaking to reporters at the NBA Summer League, Dunleavy offered a comment that could be read as a signal about where things stand.

“I think we’re getting close to finalizing our roster,” Dunleavy said, “so we’re looking forward to that finish point.”

The words are measured and deliberately vague. Dunleavy is not confirming anything. But the timing of a roster that is nearly finalized, coming in the same week James is expected to make his decision, is difficult to ignore. Either the Warriors are wrapping up their offseason without James, or they know something is coming.

Where the Warriors Stand

The Decision Is Coming

James is expected to make his choice before the weekend. His scheduled appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York has added to the sense that an announcement is imminent. ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that James has all the information he needs from interested teams and that it is decision time.

Whether Dunleavy’s “close to finalizing” comment signals confidence about James or simply reflects the natural end of a long offseason process, the answer is coming soon.

Final Word for the Warriors

Mike Dunleavy did not tip his hand. He rarely does. But the roster is almost finalized, the decision is almost made, and the week ahead could define what the Warriors’ 2026-27 season actually looks like.

The wait is almost over.