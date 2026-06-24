Warriors’ GM Drops Blunt 7-Word Message on Yaxel Lendeborg

The Golden State Warriors made their pick at No. 11 on Tuesday night, and it was not the youngest name on the board. Yaxel Lendeborg is 23 years old, turning 24 in September, making him at least three years older than any of the ten players selected ahead of him. The age question has followed him throughout the entire pre-draft process.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. had a clear message for anyone still asking it.

He is not worried. And he made his point with a laugh.

What Dunleavy Said

Speaking to reporters after the pick, Dunleavy addressed Lendeborg’s age with a line that cut through any lingering concern in one breath.

“He’s what? 23? Almost 24?” Dunleavy said. “I’m not worried, because he’s not 38.”

The joke landed, but the point underneath it was serious. The Warriors have Stephen Curry at 38, Draymond Green at 36, and Jimmy Butler returning from injury at 37. In that context, a 23-year-old coming off a national championship feels like genuine youth. Golden State is not building for the future at some undefined point down the road. They are building to compete right now, and Lendeborg’s readiness to contribute immediately was the whole point.

Why the Pick Makes Sense for the Warriors

Dunleavy was direct about what Lendeborg brings to a roster that desperately needed a two-way wing. The Warriors enter next season without Butler and Moses Moody until around the All-Star break, leaving a significant gap in their wing depth.

“He can play everything,” Dunleavy said. “Potentially he can guard 1 to 5. Offensively, I think he’s a forward that can play some small-ball center. And just the way he handles the ball, there’s some backcourt ball-handler responsibilities he can take care of. This is the intrigue with this pick for us is the versatility.”

Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game at Michigan, winning Big Ten Player of the Year while leading the Wolverines to the national championship. He played 112 college games across stops at UAB and Michigan, arriving in the NBA with a level of experience that most lottery picks simply do not have.

The Draft Room Moment

The pick itself came with an unexpected subplot. A brief video clip of the Warriors’ draft room showed some visible tension between CEO Joe Lacob and Dunleavy in the moments before the selection was made. Dunleavy explained afterward that it was simply a matter of patience.

“From our standpoint he was the guy,” Dunleavy said. “But you just want to flush him out, make sure you’re not missing anything that falls in your lap or makes a ton of sense. Joe was like, ‘Come on, just let’s go ahead and pick the guy.’ I said, ‘Joe, we got time.’ He was just getting a little anxious about us taking Yaxel.”

Brayden Burries and Morez Johnson Jr. both came off the board at picks nine and ten respectively before Golden State made their move. With those options gone, Lendeborg was the clear call.

What Comes Next

Dunleavy was honest about the reality of what Lendeborg is walking into. The roster constraints and injury situation mean he will almost certainly be thrust into meaningful minutes as a rookie, whether the team planned for that level of immediate responsibility or not.

“Next year, to be frank, whether we want him to or not,” Dunleavy said, “given our roster constraints, and injuries and stuff like that, the opportunity will be there.”

For a player as physically and mentally prepared as Lendeborg, that might not be a problem at all.

Final Word for the Warriors

Mike Dunleavy made a logical pick and backed it up with a memorable line. Lendeborg is not 38. He is not even close. In a Warriors locker room full of veterans in the twilight of their careers, that distinction matters more than it might anywhere else in the league.

The age debate is over. The work starts now.