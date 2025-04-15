Warriors Among Betting Favorites to Land Kevin Durant Amid Suns Shakeup

The Golden State Warriors have emerged as one of the favorites to land Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant this summer after their failed attempt at the trade deadline.

The Houston Rockets are the betting favorites at Bovada at +120, while the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are not far behind, tied at +325. The other potential landing spots for Durant are the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat, who are all tied as longshots at +700.

Durant’s future, along with Bradley Beal, will come to focus this summer as the Suns look to re-tool around Devin Booker after they failed to make the playoffs amid championship expectations. Their disastrous season led to the firing of Mike Budenholzer, the second champion coach to get the pink slip in consecutive years after Frank Vogel, who fared better last year.

The Suns will be having a new head coach for the fourth time in as many seasons since Mat Ishbia bought the franchise in 2023.

Kevin Durant Leaves Door Open for Golden State Return

Durant nearly reunited with the Warriors at the trade deadline. But Durant nixed the deal when he learned about it because he did not want to move midseason.

But this offseason is another story.

“We just play the season out and if that’s the decision you want to make in the offseason then you figure it out,” Durant said on the “Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis” on Feb. 26. “It’s just such a big change to make and I’ve been through it before I was like damn that’s not really it. If I can stop it then why not?”

The Warriors have a chance if still they want to this summer as the Suns are expected to revisit trade talks involving Durant, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources. Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer,” Charania wrote.

Durant has one year left on his contract. He is due for $54.7 million next season.

Nixed Warriors-Suns Deal

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported on Feb. 7 the multi-team trade framework that could have seen Durant return to Golden State had he approved it.

“The three-way talks even expanded to loop in Washington. Those talks included Butler, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, two first-round picks (from the Warriors) and two second-round picks (one each from the Heat and Warriors), and pick swaps going to the Suns, sources said. The Warriors would’ve received Durant, while the Heat could’ve received Wiggins, Cleveland’s 2025 first-round pick (via Phoenix), Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson,” Windhorst and Shelburne wrote.

Kuminga’s recent benching in the Warriors’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers that relegated them to the play-in tournament was a clear sign he is no longer part of the team’s core.

Kuminga is a restricted free agent after this season and if the Warriors revisit the Durant trade talks, the 22-year-old forward will certainly be involved in a potential sign-and-trade deal.