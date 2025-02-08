Warriors’ Nixed Kevin Durant Trade Package Revealed

Jonathan Kuminga survived the NBA trade deadline and remained with the Golden State Warriors, thanks to Kevin Durant.

Kuminga and Jimmy Butler were the key pieces of the Durant return package in the three-team trade talks, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported.

Kuminga would have been traded to the Phoenix Suns had Durant agreed to reunite with the Warriors, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported.

“The three-way talks even expanded to loop in Washington. Those talks included Butler, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, two first-round picks (from the Warriors) and two second-round picks (one each from the Heat and Warriors), and pick swaps going to the Suns, sources said. The Warriors would’ve received Durant, while the Heat could’ve received Wiggins, Cleveland’s 2025 first-round pick (via Phoenix), Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson,” Windhorst and Shelburne wrote.

Kuminga and his camp “thought for a minute” that he was going to Phoenix, Windhorst said on his podcast, “Brian Windhorst and Hoop Collective” on Feb. 6.

Warriors’ Pivot From Kevin Durant to Jimmy Butler

Ultimately, the three-way talks among the Warriors, Heat and Suns collapsed when Durant thumbed down the idea.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Ohm Youngmisuk reported in the afternoon of Feb. 5 that Durant had “no desire” to return to Golden State.

That’s when the Warriors pivoted to Butler and finalized a deal with the Heat, which expanded to five teams without the Suns, on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.

The final details of the massive five-team trade that brought to an end the Butler saga in Miami are as follows, per NBA:

Warriors receive:

Jimmy Butler (via Heat)

Two second-round picks (via Heat)

Cash considerations (via Heat)

Heat receive:

Andrew Wiggins (via Heat)

Kyle Anderson (via Heat)

Davion Mitchell (via Raptors)

2025 first-round pick (protected, Warriors)

Jazz receive:

KJ Martin (from Pistons via Sixers)

Josh Richardson (via Heat)

2028 second-round pick (from Pistons via Sixers)

2031 second-round pick (via Heat)

Cash considerations (via Heat)

Pistons receive:

Dennis Schröder (from Jazz via Warriors)

Lindy Waters III (via Warriors)

2031 second-round pick (via Warriors)

Raptors receive:

P.J. Tucker

2026 second-round pick (via Heat)

Cash considerations (via Heat)

Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Future in Limbo

Kuminga remains a Warrior for now. But Butler’s arrival clouds Kuminga’s future with the franchise that drafted him.

Six players — Stephen Curry, Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski — have guaranteed contracts next season that already account for roughly $164 million. Guaranteeing Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gui Santos and Quentin Post’s salaries could push them to the projected $169 million salary cap.

Re-signing Kuminga, who will be a restricted free agent, would see them dipping into the luxury tax.

According to Spotrac, the project first apron threshold will be $195.9 million while the dreaded second apron is estimated to be at $207.9 million.

Kuminga sought an annual average of $35 million salary during their failed extension talks last summer, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported last year.

It will take some maneuvering and salary cap gymnastics from Mike Dunleavy Jr.-led Warriors front office to keep Kuminga or they could flip them in a potential sign-and-trade.

The Brooklyn Nets, who have a level of interest in Kuminga, who will have the most cap room, could throw an offer sheet at the rising forward, which the Warriors might not be willing to match.