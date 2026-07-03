Report: Warriors Emerging as Threat to Land Key Lakers Player

The Golden State Warriors have been heavily talked about in the NBA rumor mill since free agency began. Most of those rumors have had to do with their pursuit of LeBron James.

While the Warriors have emerged as a top-tier destination for James following his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, they are not a guarantee to sign him. Golden State has continued showing interest in other free agents on the market as well.

In fact, it sounds like the Warriors are one of the teams pursuing another free agent from the Lakers.

According to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Golden State has emerged as one of the top potential suitors for Rui Hachimura.

“As the market has developed, sources say Hachimura’s representation has now been in contact with Minnesota and Golden State as well,” they wrote.

“The Timberwolves have a well-chronicled need for a power forward after committing to trade away Randle and Naz Reid so they can pair LaMelo Ball with Anthony Edwards and Hachimura is said to stand as their current top choice at the position.”

Warriors Would Find Excellent Fit in Rui Hachimura

If James isn’t going to sign with the Warriors, Hachimura would be an excellent consolation prize. His fit in Golden State would be perfect.

During the 2025-26 NBA season with Los Angeles, the 28-year-old forward played in 68 games and made 41 starts. He averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 44.3 percent from three-point range.

Last season, Hachimura played in 59 games and made 57 starts. He averaged 13.1 points, five rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Hachimura also shot 50.9 percent overall and knocked down 41.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

Hachimura has turned into an elite 3-and-D player during his time with the Lakers. He would bring perimeter shooting and defensive, which are both areas Golden State should be looking to improve.

What’s the Latest on Golden State’s LeBron James Pursuit?

At this point in time, no one has any clue what James is going to do. However, it does sound like the Warriors are one of the most likely destinations for him.

That being said, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat have also both emerged as potential favorites. The Philadelphia 76ers are also pursuing him after pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown.

Reports have also come out that James will listen to overtures from any contender that is interested in signing him. That list could be very long.

Only time will tell what James decides to do. Golden State certainly has a fighting chance of landing him when all is said and done.

Expect to hear more updates and rumors about James in the coming days as he works towards a final decision.