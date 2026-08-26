ESPN Forecasts Abysmal Warriors Season With Record Prediction

The Golden State Warriors failed to add big names this offseason, and one major outlet expects them to suffer for it. Stephen Curry hopes to have a productive season and lead the Warriors to success until injured co-star Jimmy Butler returns around the mid-point of the season. However, the lack of help for Curry could cause them to implode with a failed NBA season showing rather quickly.

ESPN predicted that Golden State would have a 35-47 record, with popular personality Dave McManamin providing an explanation:

“Golden State missed out on LeBron James and had an otherwise uneventful offseason, but the Warriors did see a glimpse of first-round draft pick Yaxel Lendeborg‘s potential during summer league. Their chances could hinge on just how quickly Butler can return from the torn right ACL he suffered in January.”

The writeup touched on positive things like drafting a promising rookie and hoping to get an All-Star back during the season. Unfortunately, the bigger part of the explanation features the Warriors going all in on LeBron in free agency. Once James opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers for his best chances of contending, Golden State had no backup plans. Lendeborg is the biggest addition of the summer, and you can only put so much trust in a rookie.

ESPN Actually Had One Major Warriors Positive

The overall article forecasting all teams’ records shows the Western Conference’s lack of depth helping Golden State. ESPN still predicted the Warriors to make the play-in as the 9th overall seed distantly behind the 8th place Phoenix Suns.

Both Golden State and the Utah Jazz are forecasted to get the last two play in seeds with terrible records at least ten games under .500. ESPN is expecting the top six seeds to dominate and cause the rest of the conference to suffer with terrible records.

Teams to just miss the play in, like the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, are forecasted to have win totals in the low 30s. Basically, ESPN is showing little respect to the Western Conference outside of the top 8 seeds. Not only do the other teams all have losing records, but they are forecasted to be bottom feeders all season.

How Golden State Warriors Can Prove ESPN Wrong

Curry needs to figure out which players can still help him win to be the second and third options. Center Kristaps Porzingis re-signed a deal to return to the Golden State, but he will have to stay healthy and play like he did with the Boston Celtics during their title run.

Younger talents like Lendeborg, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody (when he returns from injury) must step up to show hope. Golden State could also try to take a big risk at the trade deadline by going after a noteworthy talent for roster improvement.

Previous interest in Anthony Davis and Trey Murphy could see them emerging as realistic trade options if their teams have reason to move them. Regardless, ESPN is not wrong for having such a low belief in the Warriors, but the team should be striving for more than 35 wins.