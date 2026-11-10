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Ex-NBA Champion Wants To Return To The Warriors, Calls Golden State ‘Home’

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Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three point basket during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors wants to return to the team and the city, which he calls “home.”

New Orleans Pelicans guard and 2022 NBA champion Jordan Poole admitted he would consider returning to the Golden State Warriors.

Following the Pelicans’ 138-87 loss to the Warriors at Chase Center, Poole was asked in the locker room if he would return to Golden State. He replied, “Yes,” adding that playing in the Bay Area still feels like “home”.

“I mean, it just feels like home though, you know? Driving into the f***ing arena, crossing the Bay Bridge or wherever you’re coming from, it definitely feels natural,” Poole said.

“And I think it’s pretty evident that the way I play is very fitting to how I used to play here. Nothing’s changed, other than the systems that I’m in,” he added. 

Drafted 28th overall by Golden State in 2019, Poole spent his first four seasons with the franchise and played a pivotal role in winning the 2022 NBA championship against the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Washington Wizards in July 2023.

Warriors Could Sign Jordan Poole Next Season

Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 16: Jordan Poole #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Smoothie King Center on March 16, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Poole is in the final year of his current deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

He pointed it out while looking back to his championship run with the Warriors as a sixth man behind the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. 

“We won a championship. So it works … to answer your question, definitely. This is my last year on the deal. I’m a free agent at the end of the season, so you never really know what’s going to happen.”

Jordan Poole Shares Moment With Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors is fouled by Jeremiah Fears #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Pelicans guard Jordan Poole linked up with Warriors rookie sensation Yaxel Lendeborg for a postgame jersey swap. 

The two shared a warm moment on the sideline, celebrating their shared roots as former University of Michigan standouts drafted in the first round by Golden State with Poole in 2019 and Lendeborg at No. 11 overall in 2026.

While Lendeborg shined in the blowout with 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, Poole struggled in his return to the Bay Area with seven points in 34 minutes, though he praised Lendeborg afterward as a “phenomenal player” and “phenomenal person” with a similar personality.

Lendeborg then got honest about meeting Poole, whom he said has the same personality as him. 

“It was amazing. I’ve always wanted to meet him since I went to Michigan,” the 24-year-old rookie Lendeborg said. “He seems like a guy that pretty much has the same kind of personality and character as me. It was great to meet him.”

The two can realistically be teammates next season if the Warriors decide to sign Poole when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. 

For now, the Warriors must continue their impressive stretch, winning the last eight games after losing their first three in the regular season. 

Meanwhile, Poole should continue to be a solid offensive cog for the Pelicans to keep himself in the interests of the Warriors ahead of the free agency next year. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Ex-NBA Champion Wants To Return To The Warriors, Calls Golden State ‘Home’

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