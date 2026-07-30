Ex-Warriors Executive Helps 76ers Sign LeBron James

A former Golden State Warriors executive may just have helped the Philadelphia 76ers sign LeBron James in free agency, which only stagnated the Warriors’ attempts to improve their roster this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, former Warriors general manager Bob Myers helped lure James to sign in Philly because he helped the team land Jaylen Brown in the trade with the Boston Celtics.

James reportedly took the 76ers seriously during the free agency decision process after they got Brown via trade with the Celtics. That trade ultimately got Philly the 41-year-old superstar in a two-year, $8 million deal, the biggest pay cut in NBA history.

“There’s a belief that the Sixers entered the picture only because former Warriors executive Bob Myers helped swing a blockbuster trade for Jaylen Brown on July 1, boosting the supporting cast and luring James to look in their direction,” Slater wrote in his report.

The Warriors were among those in the running to get James in free agency, but it never panned out.

Former Warriors Executive Plays A Role In LeBron James Signing in Philly

Myers, who was regarded as the architect of the Warriors’ dynastic run from 2015 to 2022, stepped down as the team’s President of Basketball Operations and General Manager in June 2023 after 12 years with the franchise.

Myers is currently the President of Sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. In this full-time role, he oversees a broad portfolio that includes the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, Crystal Palace F.C., and Joe Gibbs Racing.

He also serves as a special advisor for the NFL’s Washington Commanders and recently stepped into an active, high-level leadership role managing the 76ers’ front-office transitions.

Myers is among those credited with building the 76ers’ current superstar-laden core featuring four-time MVP LeBron James, former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, former NBA MVP Joel Embiid, All-Star Tyrese Maxey, and rising sophomore VJ Edgecombe.

Mike Dunleavy is now the general manager of the Warriors, whose roster has remained largely the same after failing to snag superstars in the trade market such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown on top of missing out on LeBron James.

By missing out on stars, the Warriors have no star to pair with Curry for next season.

When Can The Warriors Get A Superstar To Pair Up With Steph Curry?

NBA insider Marc Spears believed the Warriors would eventually get a superstar to play alongside Curry in the next few months.

He gave a timeline for the team in his interview with the Willard and Dibs show on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area.

“Think about what you have. You have an expiring contract with [Kristaps] Porzingis, right? A tradable with Porzingis. Draymond’s got a tradable contract. Jimmy has a tradable contract, and you’re going to have teams that I believe at the trade deadline might be willing to make major change,” Spears said.

“I do think that Jimmy and Draymond are mature enough at this stage of their career where they’d be like, I get it,” he added.

Draymond Green signed a one-year, $27.7 million contract with the Warriors this offseason, becoming the only major signing of the team.

Jimmy Butler, who is seen as the second-best player on the team, remains injured with a torn ACL until early 2027.

That leaves Curry without much help as he plays his 19th season at 38 years old.