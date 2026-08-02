Golden State Warriors Fans Shocked by Brandin Podziemski’s New Look

The Golden State Warriors are not having the best offseason. They missed out on LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Warriors brought back multiple players from last season, which meant they didn’t make any improvements to their roster outside of the NBA draft. They also face the possibility of an unhappy Steph Curry, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Brandin Podziemski is also due for a rookie extension, though it’s unclear how much the Warriors are willing to offer.

Podz’s New Look

Amid the Golden State Warriors’ quiet offseason, Brandin Podziemski has a new look heading into training camp.

In a post on Instagram, @todorthodontics shared a picture with Podziemski, who was sporting a buzz cut rather than his curly locks.

Podziemski has been known for his curls since high school, so it’s a fresh, new look for the lefty guard. He was all smiles after completing his dental treatment, though Warriors fans were not all smiles after seeing that he cut his hair.

Warriors Fans React to Podz’ Buzz Cut

Here are some of the surprised reactions to Brandin Podziemski ditching his curly hair for a buzz cut:

@ViciousResults: “He needed that hair. It helped make it look like he was getting fouled. It helped with making charges look crazy.”

@PartyPins: “Hell nah. He not even gonna be aloud in the facility without his badge and birth certificate.”

@Akinns3: “The haircut buff is real 😂 Expecting a big year now.”

@LeWardell_729: “I thought it was Donte Podzievenzo.”

@TreySmith80: “Holy s**t he needed that. He look like a serious player now lmao”

@LeYuanJames23: “Honestly, I think all that hair was holding him back”

Possible Podziemski Extension

According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, Brandin Podziemski could be looking at more than what Moses Moody received last season. The Golden State Warriors signed Moody to a three-year, $39 million extension.

“This should be another interesting rookie-extension negotiation this offseason,” Kawakami wrote. “I don’t know if Podziemski’s worth much more than the three-year, $39-million deal that Moody got in October 2024, but I’m positive that he will want more. “I also am relatively sure that the Warriors won’t want to pay Podziemski anything near the $123 million they paid Jordan Poole in October 2022.”

Podziemski is coming off the best season of his career so far, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is set to play a big role offensively in the majority of next season, unless the Warriors pull off a major trade at some point between now and October.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody recovering from knee injuries, Podziemski looks like the second option on offense behind Steph Curry. Kristaps Porzingis should be in line for a bigger role too, but his injury history has not been great.