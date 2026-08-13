Former Warriors Champion Refutes 76ers Dynasty Comparison Made By Ex-MVP

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty team, made up of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala, has been compared to the current roster of the Philadelphia 76ers, which now boasts former MVPs LeBron James, Joel Embiid, ex-Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

The comparison was made by current Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant in an interview earlier this month.

What Former Warriors Spark Plug Said About Comparisons To The 76ers

Former Warriors’ key cog refuted Durant’s claim. According to Shaun Livingston, who was the team’s backup point guard for Steph Curry, the current 76ers are way different than the Warriors in the late 2010s.

Livingston cited James’ age, and the 76ers’ lack of success in the Eastern Conference in recent years.

“In theory, yes, I can understand the parallel,” Livingston said on the Numbers On The Board podcast. “But LeBron today is obviously not LeBron at 27. When KD joined the Warriors, he was still in the heart of his prime. That said, what LeBron is doing after 23 years in the league is unique. At 41 or 42, continuing to play against these young guys like that, it’s incredible. He sets the bar extremely high. He’s obviously no longer at his peak, but he remains a force in this league.”

Livingston added that the 76ers must first show their caliber on the court together, just like what the Warriors did, which resulted in three championships from 2015 to 2018.

“​​Add Embiid when he’s healthy, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey, who’s the engine of this team… It’s an extremely impressive group. But in the end, the Knicks are still champions. The Sixers have a ton of hype, but now, you have to go show it on the court,” he said.

The 76ers had an incredible offseason, trading Paul George to the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown. They then won the LeBron James sweepstakes, signing him to a two-year, $8 million deal to build one of the most stacked rosters in the league so far.

This comes after the 76ers lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs to the eventual NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

Former Warriors Kevin Durant Believes LeBron James Is Key For The 76ers’ Contender Status

Former Warriors star Kevin Durant believed LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers would help him and the team get another shot at an NBA title.

“LeBron is stealth like that. I know there’s a lot of noise around him, but you never know what’s on his mind. I’m happy for him,” Durant said at a USA Basketball event earlier this month. “It’s a great decision for him to go to a team that has a good chance to win. Philly is a great fanbase, a great market, and it’s great for the league. There were so many eyes that were tuned in to his decision.”

Before signing with the 76ers, LeBron was rumored to be retiring from the NBA. Now, he is on a squad dead set on winning an NBA championship next season.

However, the 76ers must now navigate the reloaded Eastern Conference with the likes of the reigning champions Knicks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and Boston Celtics, among others.