Former NBA Guard Says Warriors’ Draymond Green Is ‘Tradeable’

For multiple years, the Golden State Warriors have been straddling two timelines. On the one hand, they have veteran stars such as Steph Curry and Draymond Green. On the other, they have the franchise’s future in Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

In recent years, the front office has struggled to balance building for the future with remaining competitive in the present. Golden State missed out on the playoffs last season and hasn’t improved much to begin the new season. As such, they’re expected to be active heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

According to former NBA guard Lou Williams, who appeared on a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back,’ Draymond Green could be mentioned in trade discussions.

“I think he is (tadeable.) Feels like he’s included in it. He’s a very realistic pro. That’s what I’ve loved about Draymond Green ever since he became this dynamic personality once they started winning championships. He’s always been realistic with expectations and what’s expected of them as a team…At this point, with everything they’ve been able to do as an organization, you can see they’re going in the wrong direction as far as trying to compete for championships.”

Green has won four championships with the Warriors. He is in the second year of a four-year $100 million contract with the franchise. However, if the front office decides to go all-in on rebuilding the roster, his value as a ceiling raiser and elite defender would be beneficial in trade discussions.

Green Warned Warriors Teammates About Trades

The Warriors are currently 10th in the Western Conference. They’re 2.5 games out of the sixth seed. Right now, Steve Kerr’s team projects to be back in the play-in tournament at the end of the season.

When speaking to the media following the Warriors 109-105 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Dec. 28, Green admitted that Golden State must continue finding ways to win. Otherwise, multiple players could find themselves being traded into new situations.

“You have to look at what works. And if that’s me at five, like I said I don’t love it for entire games at this point but I love to win,” Green said. “More importantly, I hate to lose. So, that’s what it looks like, that’s what it looks like. You gotta win games or I told the guys we all gonna get traded out of here so we better win some games.”

Green’s comments were likely aimed to create a sense of urgency within the locker room. After all, the franchise can’t afford to continue struggling if they want to keep Curry for the final years of his career.

Warriors Are Unlikely to Trade Green

Despite the Warriors’ struggles, it would take a significant change of direction for them to consider trading Green. He’s still one of the best defenders in the NBA and the team’s emotional leader.

It doesn’t make sense for the franchise to explore trading one of the most versatile front court players in the NBA, especially when he’s on a team-friendly deal compared to the production they get from him. Nevertheless, Golden State must make a decision on its current direction. They’re either a rebuilding roster with Kuminga and Podziemski at the forefront of their plans. Or, they’re looking to maximize Curry and Green’s final few years in the NBA.

Once the front office decides on a course of action, it can begin making moves in that direction. Sitting on the fence and straddling two timelines isn’t helping the franchise; in fact, it’s holding it back.