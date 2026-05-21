Former Warriors No. 2 Pick Gains Interest From New Team

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, former Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman appeared in just four games.

Despite being a second-overall pick six years ago, Wiseman is struggling to carve out a steady role in the NBA at this stage of his career. A Club from outside of the NBA is paying attention closely to Wiseman’s situation and is considering an offer.

via Israel Shayom: “Center James Wiseman has been offered to Maccabi Tel Aviv, which is considering his candidacy for next season, “Today” has learned. In recent weeks, the Yellows have begun building the team for next season, and according to sources in the United States, the club has recently been offered a particularly surprising and intriguing name – the American center who was selected second overall in the 2020 NBA draft.”

The Journey For The Ex-Warriors Prospect

During a run in the NCAA, Wiseman saw the court for just three games at Memphis. Still, the Warriors believed they saw enough to justify selecting him at No. 2.

As a rookie, Wiseman appeared in 39 games, starting 27 of those matchups. The center saw the court for 21.4 minutes per game, producing 11.5 points and coming down with 5.8 rebounds per game.

Year two was spent in recovery due to a major knee injury. When Wiseman returned to make his season debut in 2022-2023, he would see the court for just 21 more games with the Warriors.

Golden State’s front office moved Wiseman’s contract to the struggling Detroit Pistons. He finished the season with 22 starts in 23 games. Wiseman averaged 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds.

In the following year, Wiseman was a reserve for the Pistons. He averaged 17.3 minutes off the bench, posting averages of 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

There wasn’t a long-term future in place for Wiseman with the Pistons. He inked a two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers, but injured his Achilles in the first game. During the second season with the Pacers, Wiseman was waived just a few days in. He would return to the team on a 10-day deal in December, but his stint ended after that.

It’s clear that NBA opportunities are drying up for Wiseman right now. A move to a non-NBA club could help Wiseman get some much-needed playing opportunities as the 25-year-old looks to bounce back.