Warriors Coach Makes Strong Brandin Podziemski Statement Before Training Camp

The Golden State Warriors will have to rely more on Brandin Podziemski this upcoming season due to injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Steph Curry is also expected to continue to deal with his right knee injury called patellofemoral pain syndrome that cost him 39 games last season.

Podziemski is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He’s also eligible for a rookie-scale extension ahead of training camp.

New Warriors Coach on Brandin Podziemski

Due to the departure of Terry Stotts, Jerry Stackhouse and Chris DeMarco this past summer, the Golden State Warriors signed one-time NBA champion coach Frank Vogel to become Steve Kerr’s top assistant for next season.

Speaking to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle, Vogel opened up about his decision to join the Warriors’ coaching staff. He also discussed some of the team’s players, including Brandin Podziemski.

Vogel had nothing but praise for Podziemski, especially the guard’s ability to take charges.

“I joke with BP that he’s every bit of a great rim protector as (Kristaps) Porzingis is,” Vogel said. “Because you put your body in front of the ball and take charges, one of the best charge-takers in the game, you’re protecting the rim.”

Despite what some Warriors fans think about Podziemski, he is indeed one of the best players in taking charges in the game today. He led the league as a rookie and finished third and second in total charges taken in the past two seasons.

Vogel could unlock Podziemski’s potential on that end of the floor since he’s one of the best defensive-minded coaches in the NBA.

Podziemski’s Complicated Extension

The Golden State Warriors have until October 19 to sign Brandin Podziemski to a rookie-scale contract extension.

If Podziemski doesn’t sign an extension, he will be a restricted free agent next summer.

The Warriors are expected to have plenty of cap space next year, but Steph Curry‘s expected new deal could cut it in half.

Podziemski’s extension could also make it complicated, especially if he sees his value similar to players like Shaedon Sharpe, Peyton Watson, Christian Braun and Ayo Dosunmu, as per Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard.

“While a five-year, $100 million extension seems about right, don’t be surprised if the Warriors are comfortable letting this season play out,” Emerman wrote.

“For one, taking things to restricted free agency next summer would allow the Warriors a clearer picture of their future payroll. Golden State has prioritized optionality and has just $45 million guaranteed beyond this season,” he added. “A Podziemski extension would change that and affect future roster construction.”

If Podziemski doesn’t show any improvement, the Warriors could sign him to a discounted extension. But if he has a career year, Podziemski could attract other teams as a restricted free agent.