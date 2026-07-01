Warriors Free-Agent Pitch to LeBron James Revealed

The initial reports of a wild summer for the Golden State Warriors have been somewhat tempered lately thanks to some intractable realities–among them that they will likely be hard-capped at the first apron, which limits their spending power, they won’t trade Jimmy Butler and they were intent on re-signing Kristaps Porzingis –but there is part of the Dubs fairy tale that remains very much alive. That is the possibility of signing LeBron James in free agency.

Though rumors of mutual interest between James and the Warriors had bubbled up all season, the fact that James appeared entrenched in Los Angeles–and that he would not play for a small-time contract–was very seemed to dampen any hopes of the match becoming a reality. But in the past 24 hours, James has told the Lakers he won’t be returning to L.A. and has informed his agent he is open to taking a much reduced contract if it means a chance to win and to be happy to close out his career.

The Warriors can, at least offer some happiness.

Warriors Have Personal Connections With LeBron James

James is a fan of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who has coached him with USA Basketball as an assistant and a head coach throughout his international tenure. He is also a close friend of Draymond Green and has a strong relationship with longtime rival Stephen Curry. There’s a good starting point in the Bay.

But James will get good pitches from multiple teams. The Warriors, according to ESPN team reporter Anthony Slater, will give him a chance to ease into retirement among his peers, something that seemed to be missing in his last years in L.A.

Wining & Dining LeBron James

Here’s how Slater outlined the lifestyle angle of the Warriors’ pitch to LeBron James on the network’s free-agency show:

“The first part of the pitch is … everyone keeps mentioning happiness. Happiness is wine dinners with friends your age, golf trips and the relaxation that the Warriors environment provides. That’s what the Warriors would say. ‘Come play with your friends, come to a relaxing environment, try to win some games.’

“But as far as the basketball side of it … I would just say this, the Warriors want LeBron James. And they want him at a bargain, which is what he would come at considering the money tool they have. The question is what else will it cost to lure LeBron James?”

Warriors Can’t Make Many More Roster Moves

Slater mentioned that it would get James’ attention, certainly if the Warriors traded for Anthony Davis, another James friend who was traded out of Los Angeles for Luka Doncic two years ago. Doncic and James were always friendly with each other, but never really seemed to have more than a superficial bond.

Get Davis to Golden State, and James would have to take notice. The problem, though, is that the Warriors have zero path to a Davis trade. The Wizards are saying they’re not moving Davis, and the Warriors are not moving Butler–whose contract is the only means the Dubs have of adding Davis.

The Warriors have no interest in giving Davis the contract extension he wants, either, and (just for good measure) they re-signed Porzingis, so there would be place for Davis anyway.

The Warriors will pitch James, but it will be most on wine and golf, it seems.