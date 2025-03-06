Warriors Announce Major Injury Update on Gary Payton II

The Golden State Warriors are set to welcome Gary Payton II back to the lineup for the final game of their current road trip against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, March 6.

Payton II, who suffered a non-displaced nasal bone fracture, is probable to play against the Nets, the Warriors listed in the NBA official injury report. He will be wearing a protective face mask if he plays.

The defensive-minded guard missed the Warriors’ 114-102 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 4. He suffered the unfortunate injury in a collision with LaMelo Ball in their 119-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, March 3.

Payton II was on pace for a big game until the injury cut short his stint. He left the game with nine points, a steal and a block in just 10 minutes off the bench in the big win.

Over his last seven games, Payton II is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals with the Warriors outscoring their opponents by 32 points during this stretch. His return gives additional depth to the surging Warriors, who have won nine of their last 11 games.

A win over the Nets could give them a firm hold of the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Jonathan Kuminga Still Sidelined

As expected, Jonathan Kuminga remains out for the Warriors for Thursday’s game in Brooklyn.

The Warriors are targeting Saturday’s home game against the Detroit Pistons as Kuminga’s return date, according to Charania.

“Jonathan Kuminga is really close on a return,” Charania said on the “NBA Countdown last weekend.” “He’s in the final stages of a rehab of his significant ankle sprain suffered in January … It’s unlikely to be Monday in Charlotte. They have three more games on this road trip before they return home.

“I’m told the Warriors are considering waiting until [this] weekend when they’re back at home for his return. His integration, though, will be a big challenge, the next big challenge for the Warriors, seeing what role he had before his injury.”

Kuminga has been out since Jan. 4 after suffering a significant sprained right ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 22-year-old forward showed plenty of promise before the injury.

Kuminga has scored in double digits in 17 straight games, including eight 20-plus-point scoring. He had three games in which he scored more than 30 points, including a back-to-back career-high 34 in late December.

Saturday’s game against the visiting Pistons will be the start of a seven-game homestand for the Warriors who have successfully climbed from 11th to sixth in the West.

Warriors’ Roster Moves

The Warriors have converted Pat Spencer‘s two-way contract into a standard deal, the team announced. Then they signed Braxton Key into a two-way deal to take over Spencer’s previous spot.

Spencer, a former LaCrosse star in college, slots into the Warriors’ 14th spot in their roster which makes him eligible for the playoffs.

Spencer, 28, is averaging 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 7.0 minutes in 28 appearances for the Warriors this season.

On the other hand, Key appeared in 38 games with the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League this season, averaging 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes.