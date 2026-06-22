Warriors Urged to Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo Before NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors‘ offseason pursuit of star power has centered on multiple fronts. LeBron James remains the headline name, with Kawhi Leonard also surfacing as a potential target given his fit alongside Stephen Curry. The front office has options, but the clock is ticking.

Now a prominent ESPN voice is making the case that Golden State should be swinging for the biggest name still available on the trade market.

With the NBA Draft just a day away, one analyst believes the Warriors should be doing everything possible to get into the Giannis Antetokounmpo conversation before the window closes entirely.

What Legler Said

ESPN’s Tim Legler made his feelings clear, speaking directly to why the Warriors should be prioritizing Antetokounmpo over other targets from a purely emotional and competitive standpoint.

“You’d love to see Curry get something of that level here at the end of his career,” Legler said. “More help for him, to give Steph Curry a greater chance to have meaningful series and playoff moments at the end of his career.”

Legler acknowledged the Warriors have come up in Antetokounmpo conversations over the past two years without landing him, but his point was clear. Curry is running out of time to chase a fifth championship with the kind of co-star that makes a real difference in a deep playoff run. Antetokounmpo would provide exactly that.

Why the Case Makes Sense for the Warriors

Antetokounmpo may not be the floor-spacing perimeter threat that Leonard offers, but his downhill playmaking, physicality, and championship pedigree make him one of the most impactful players in the league. Pairing him with Curry and Draymond Green would give Golden State a roster capable of genuine championship contention rather than another early playoff exit.

The concern for Warriors fans has been exactly what Legler described. Curry has spent recent seasons facing buzzsaw opponents with limited support around him. Antetokounmpo would change that picture entirely.

The Problem

The window may already be closing. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are now the finalists in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, suggesting the Milwaukee Bucks have narrowed their options to two teams and Golden State is not among them.

For the Warriors, that is not entirely surprising. Milwaukee rejected their advances at the February trade deadline, and Golden State has largely been on the outside of these conversations since. Legler’s case is more of a wish than a realistic pathway at this point. The front office will likely need to look elsewhere, whether that means a renewed push for Leonard, a LeBron recruitment effort, or a different direction entirely.

Final Word for the Warriors

Legler’s take comes from the heart, as he admitted himself. It is hard to argue with the sentiment. Curry deserves one more genuine shot at a championship with the kind of talent around him that makes it realistic.

Antetokounmpo increasingly looks like he will not be the answer for Golden State. But the Warriors need something significant this summer regardless. Draft night is Tuesday. The clock is almost out.