Warriors Get Bad News on Blockbuster Trade Chances

The Golden State Warriors have been pursuing stars on multiple fronts this offseason. ESPN’s Marc Spears added a notable development this week, noting that someone close to LeBron James suggested he was staying in Los Angeles, and that the Warriors would need to be creative from a veteran standpoint to find someone else who could provide a boost to the roster. Meanwhile, their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo has also been ongoing, with Golden State monitoring the Milwaukee Bucks‘ trade situation closely since at least the February trade deadline, when Milwaukee rejected their advances.

A new report suggests the Giannis chapter may now be closing too.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors have not factored into Milwaukee’s recent Antetokounmpo trade discussions. As more teams with stronger trade packages enter the picture, Golden State’s position in the race has weakened significantly.

Why the Warriors Are Being Left Behind

The Bucks’ decision to hold at the deadline made sense in hindsight. By waiting until the summer, Milwaukee opened the door to a broader market with better offers. The Miami Heat have a package centered around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and draft capital. The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs both have the assets to offer Milwaukee significantly more value. Golden State simply cannot match that.

The Warriors’ trade limitations have always been the core of the problem. Without the young talent and draft capital that rebuilding teams possess, a Warriors package was always going to struggle to compete with the top offers in the market.

What It Means for Golden State

The Giannis door closing is not entirely bad news for the Warriors. It frees up Mike Dunleavy Jr. to pursue other avenues without the shadow of an Antetokounmpo trade clouding every decision. Potential targets including Michael Porter Jr., Kawhi Leonard, and Trey Murphy III could now receive more serious attention from the front office.

Despite Spears’ report, the cleaner path, and the one that generates the most genuine excitement in Golden State’s circles, remains LeBron James.

The LeBron Angle

In contrast to Spears’ report, the chatter connecting James to the Warriors has not quieted. James is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this month, and according to NBC Sports Bay Area, there is curiosity on both sides, with a meeting between James and Stephen Curry expected in the coming weeks. Curry reportedly plans to make a direct recruiting pitch, underscoring how seriously Golden State is taking the pursuit.

The financial gap between what the Lakers can offer and what the Warriors can pay is significant. Los Angeles can offer a max contract while Golden State tops out at the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of around $15 million. But James has made clear that money will not be the primary factor in his decision, and his estimated net worth of $1.4 billion makes that entirely believable.

The proximity of the Bay Area to his Los Angeles base, his relationships with Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, and the appeal of attempting something no aging roster has ever accomplished are all factors that keep the conversation alive.

Final Word for the Warriors

The Giannis pursuit is effectively over. The Warriors knew this was a possibility when the Bucks passed at the deadline, and the summer market has only confirmed it.

What comes next defines Golden State’s offseason. The front office has assets to deploy, options to pursue, and a window around Curry that will not stay open forever.

LeBron James is the headline. Whether it happens remains the question nobody can answer yet.