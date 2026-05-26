Warriors Get Bad Giannis Antetokounmpo News Ahead of NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors have made no secret of their interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo. The organization has been monitoring the situation for years, and with the Milwaukee Bucks formally opening trade discussions this offseason, Golden State has been widely expected to be among the teams making a push.

The latest report from one of the most connected insiders in the league is not what Warriors fans wanted to read.

Stein’s Report Points Away From Golden State

According to Marc Stein, the two teams that currently intrigue Antetokounmpo most as potential trade destinations are the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. Neither the Warriors nor the Los Angeles Lakers, who are also expected to pursue Antetokounmpo, appear to be at the top of his wishlist.

Stein noted that this perception has been consistent across multiple teams since the Chicago draft combine. Boston and Miami are seen as the leading destinations. Golden State and Los Angeles are not in that conversation at this stage.

That does not eliminate the Warriors from contention entirely. Player preferences can shift, and Milwaukee’s front office will ultimately weigh the best overall package rather than simply delivering Antetokounmpo to his preferred destination. But it adds another layer of difficulty to an already complicated pursuit for Golden State.

Why This Hurts the Warriors More Than the Lakers

The Warriors’ path to Antetokounmpo was already narrow. As ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported earlier this month, Golden State is not first, second, or third in line when it comes to the packages that appeal most to Milwaukee. The organization lacks the young blue-chip talent the Bucks are seeking alongside draft picks.

Now, with Stein’s reporting suggesting Antetokounmpo’s preferred destinations lean East, the Warriors face a dual problem. Their package is not the most attractive, and they may not be the destination Antetokounmpo chooses even if they improve their offer.

The Lakers face similar challenges, though their situation differs slightly. Luka Doncic gives them a compelling pitch around a young superstar. Whether that is enough to move Antetokounmpo’s preference remains unclear.

What the Warriors Do If Giannis Is Off the Table

Golden State’s offseason does not begin and end with Antetokounmpo. Kawhi Leonard remains a name of interest, though early indications suggest the Clippers want to extend him. The No. 11 pick carries real value in a loaded draft class. Decisions on Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and other roster pieces will shape what the team looks like regardless of the Giannis outcome.

Steve Kerr is back. Stephen Curry is staying. The organization is committed to competing. But the window to land a generational talent alongside Curry is narrowing, and every report that points away from Golden State makes that window feel smaller.

Final Word for the Warriors

The Giannis sweepstakes are not over. The Bucks have indicated they want a resolution before the June 23 draft deadline. A lot can change between now and then.

But the Warriors need something to break their way. Right now, the reports are not pointing in their direction.