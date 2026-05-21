Warriors Get Bad Giannis Antetokounmpo News After Latest Report

The Golden State Warriors have spent years dreaming about pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry. The desire has been real, consistent, and well documented. When the Milwaukee Bucks formally opened trade discussions this offseason, Golden State was immediately named among the interested parties.

The reality of their position, however, is becoming harder to ignore.

The latest update from one of the most plugged-in reporters covering the Warriors suggests the pursuit may be cooling significantly.

Slater Pours Cold Water on Warriors’ Giannis Chances

Speaking to 95.7 The Game this week, ESPN’s Anthony Slater offered a straightforward assessment of where Golden State stands in the Giannis sweepstakes. His read was not encouraging for Warriors fans. Golden State is “not first in line, not second, or third in line really at this point as far as packages that appeal most to Milwaukee,” Slater said, making clear the organization’s current offer is not among the most attractive Milwaukee has received.

Slater went further, questioning whether the Warriors would even be willing to go all-in on an Antetokounmpo trade given their current situation. The conversation around whether to put all four unprotected first-round picks on the table is now a genuine internal debate, according to Slater, rather than a foregone conclusion.

That represents a significant shift from where things stood heading into February’s trade deadline, when Golden State was reportedly prepared to offer a substantial package before ultimately pivoting to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from Atlanta instead.

Why the Warriors’ Position Has Changed

The reasoning behind Golden State’s cooling interest is straightforward. The season ended in a play-in exit, exposing just how thin the roster is without Curry healthy. The front office has publicly committed to getting younger. And Antetokounmpo’s injury history over the past two seasons raises legitimate questions about what a team is actually getting if they trade four unprotected picks for him.

Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam has stated publicly that a resolution on Antetokounmpo’s future will come before next month’s draft. The field of contenders is strong. Teams like Miami, New York, Minnesota, and Boston have deeper packages of young talent and draft capital to offer. Golden State’s cupboard, beyond picks, is relatively sparse.

The Warriors hold the No. 11 pick and multiple future first-rounders. That is appealing in a loaded draft class. But Milwaukee’s stated preference for a young blue-chip talent alongside draft assets is a bar the Warriors currently struggle to clear.

What the Warriors’ Offseason Looks Like Without Giannis

If the Giannis pursuit is effectively over, Golden State’s offseason takes a different shape. Steve Kerr is back. Curry is staying. The organization will still look to improve, but the approach is more likely to involve one or two picks in a trade rather than emptying the cupboard entirely.

Decisions on Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford will shape what the roster looks like next season. The No. 11 pick could be used or packaged in a more modest deal. A pursuit of Kawhi Leonard remains a possibility, though early indications suggest the Clippers want to extend him.

The path forward is less dramatic than landing a two-time MVP. But it may be more realistic.

Final Word

The Warriors’ Giannis pursuit has been one of the longest-running storylines in the NBA over the last several years. If Slater’s read is accurate, it may be coming to a quiet end this summer.

Golden State has to be honest about where they stand. The package is not strong enough. The roster is aging. The picks are valuable but not overwhelming compared to what other teams can offer.

Sometimes the right move is knowing when to step back. This summer, that appears to be the Warriors’ reality.